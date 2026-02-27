Bills Linked to 'Hidden Gem' Wide Receiver as Potential Keon Coleman Replacement

The Keon Coleman experiment has not worked out for the Buffalo Bills so far, which is why NFL Draft expert Justin Melo matched the Bills to a big-body wide receiver that could be a hidden gem in the draft.

Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

Melo writes, "North Dakota State's Bryce Lance (Trey Lance's younger brother) is a 6-3, 210-pound athlete who may leap a 40-inch vertical at the combine. He's also been productive on the field, compiling consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons with 25 combined touchdowns."

Lance played primarily special teams during his redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons, providing more versatility to his skillset. Once he became a starting receiver for the Bison, he was a two-time First-team All-MVFC (Missouri Valley Football Conference) for his redshirt junior and senior seasons.

North Dakota State Bison wide receiver Bryce Lance (5) evades South Dakota State Jackrabbits cornerback Dalys Beanum (7) on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at Fargodome in Fargo, Nouth Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scouting report

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein graded the NDSU Bison a 6.00 out of a possible 8.00, categorizing him as having "traits or talent to be [an] above-average backup."

Zierlein's analysis of the big-body receiver sounds eerily similar to what the Bills have seen from Coleman through two seasons. "Lance lacks release quickness/short-area agility as a route-runner but possesses outstanding ball skills and positional instincts that allow him to create catch space...he will have to spend more time polishing up his route work...needs a more intentional route tree on the next level..."

Currently, PFF has him ranked as the 25th wide receiver in their mock draft simulator, currently projecting him to be a fifth round pick. According to PFF, Lance logged 16 deep catches and 641 deep yards in 2025, both of which ranked top-five among college football wide receivers last year.

Bryce Lance - Late Round 💎?



6”3” NDSU Deep Target Monster



🔸 2,253 yards/27 TDs in 24,25 ✅

🔹 Lack of competition from CBs ⚠️

🔸 26 Class Premier Deep Threat ✅

🔹 Slow change of Direction ⚠️

🔸 61.5% Contested Catch Success ✅

🔹 Turns 25 in 2026 ⚠️

pic.twitter.com/icy5r7Hpl8 — The Dynasty Grill (@FFDynastyGrill) February 18, 2026

Replacing Keon Coleman

The Coleman 'whiff' as Melo calls it helped influence the link between the team and prospect. "They may target his replacement in this draft with an existing need for a weapon on the boundary," Melo explains about Coleman.

Buffalo's boundary wide receivers were thin to begin with entering 2025, and the Bills now have in-season additions Gabriel Davis and Brandin Cooks set to hit free agency again. Curtis Samuel is a likely cut candidate, and Tyrell Shavers tore his ACL in the Wild Card Round, leaving just Joshua Palmer and Coleman as the only legitimate options at boundary receiver currently available.

With this need for wide receiver help, Buffalo would likely draft a wideout in one of the first few rounds of the draft in addition to selecting Lance on Day 3.