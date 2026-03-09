One Free Agent Buffalo Bills Must Re-Sign — No Excuses

There’s a long list of Buffalo Bills free agents set to become available when the new league year officially opens.

Among the list, there’s one player who the Bills must sign before other teams can get their hands on him — wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

The 32-year-old was signed by the Bills midseason in 2025 and delivered a distinct deep threat that, if given the chance, could flourish with more time on task between the longtime veteran and former MVP quarterback Josh Allen.

One more year

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) warms up in the rain before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

It wouldn’t cost the Bills a whole lot to re-sign Cooks, nor would they have to offer him a long-term deal. The 12-year pro has already expressed his desire to return to the Bills and would almost surely be willing to play on a one-year contract for a chance at a Super Bowl.

“I would love to be a Buffalo Bill,” said Cooks during his end-of-season interview with the Buffalo media. “The process of getting here, coming here for those seven or so weeks, and building these relationships, it’s a special place. Playing with Josh, and just continue to just grow throughout those weeks.”

Through five regular-season and two playoff games with the Bills this past season, Cooks totaled 10 receptions for 192 yards. During his brief stint, he was able to get open downfield regularly, although he suffered from a few critical drops that hampered his production.

He also failed to haul in a deep ball from Allen during the Bills’ playoff loss to the Denver Broncos, which turned into a controversial interception for Denver’s Ja’Quan McMillian.

Depth chart

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) catches a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

As it stands today, the Bills have Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Keon Coleman and Tyrell Shavers as returning contributors at the wide receiver position, along with the recently-acquired DJ Moore. Cooks should join that group, as he would be an extremely low-risk addition at a low cost that wouldn’t have much of an impact on the team’s pursuit of additional, more high-priced targets on the free-agent market.

“Got a lot of love for [Allen],” added Cooks. “I believe so much in him, and ultimately, I just want to be there for him. You know, help him ultimately hoist that trophy.”

The NFL’s legal tampering period opens on Monday at noon, followed by the new league year on Wednesday at 4 p.m., when teams will officially be permitted to sign free agents. The action is going to heat up considerably in the coming days.