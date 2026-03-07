3 Wide Receivers Bills Could Add to Ease DJ Moore Into Year 1 in Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills will have their No. 1 wide receiver when they acquire DJ Moore from the Chicago Bears, but the search for more weapons to help Josh Allen shouldn't stop there.

Khalil Shakir, Buffalo's leading receiver in 2025, only had 719 receiving yards, reinforcing that his best fit in the NFL may be as a tertiary option in the slot. Buffalo has also dumped Curtis Samuel, perhaps opening a spot for another receiver.

With that in mind, three options stand out for Buffalo to enhance its receiver room before the season and help Moore settle into his new home.

Calvin Austin III, Pittsburgh Steelers (Free agency)

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) catches a pass during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Austin may be one of the most undervalued free agents of this class, largely because he hasn't had consistent, high-end quarterback play. He has played with seven different starting quarterbacks during his first four seasons with the Steelers in the NFL.

The former fourth-round pick out of Memphis ranks 12th among wide receivers from the 2022 NFL Draft with 1,100 yards on 84 catches with eight touchdowns.

Austin thrives on deep routes, something he couldn't consistently showcase while catching passes from Mitchell Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Aaron Rodgers, among others. Allen's presence could change that.

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M (NFL draft, pick No. 29)

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for a touchdown against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Given Buffalo's lack of cap space after the trade for Moore, the team may opt for a cheaper option, and Concepcion, a Rochester native whom Buffalo interviewed at the NFL Scouting Combine, could be a strong candidate for Buffalo at No. 29.

A defining aspect of Concepcion's play is his ability to create after the catch. His 440 yards after the catch ranked sixth in the SEC last season and his 14 missed tackles forced were tied for seventh. It's something he could learn from Moore to enhance.

Concepcion's father raised him as a Bills fan, another connection that could make Buffalo an appealing destination if the team targets him in the first round. However, the Bills could instead look for receiver help later in the draft.

Ted Hurst, Georgia State (NFL draft, pick No. 91)

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team wide receiver Ted Hurst (7) of Georgia State lines up during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Moore is athletic and works well downfield, but the Bills still lack someone who wins in contested-catch situations, something that Keon Coleman was drafted for in 2024, only for Buffalo to watch him bust.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Hurst has the build of an "X" receiver who can win in one-on-one situations. Pairing that skill set with the shiftiness of Moore and Shakir could give Buffalo a dangerous receiving trio.

The former 0-star recruit has come a long way since beginning his college career at Valdosta State. With NFL coaching, he could develop further without needing to step into a major role.

The Bills appear to have solved their biggest need since Stefon Diggs left, but the search for additional receiver help should not stop there if Buffalo is to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994.