Bills Predicted to Refurbish Defense with First-Round Edge Rusher

It’s a franchise that owns the longest active playoff streak in the league. Unfortunately, seven consecutive postseason appearances by the Buffalo Bills have resulted in zero Super Bowl appearances. Sean McDermott is no longer the head coach of a club that he took to the postseason in eight of his nine seasons at the helm.

Unfortunately, McDermott’s defense was too often a liability in the playoffs. Now offensive coordinator Joe Brady takes over for McDermott and the team’s new defensive coordinator is Jim Leonhard.

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Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last offseason. Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane used his first five draft choices on the defensive side of the ball, and also brought in veteran passer Joey Bosa. Buffalo struggled mightily against the run all season and because teams were able to control the ball against them, there wasn’t that much of an opportunity for Bosa and the other edge rushers to do some damage. The Bills finished with 36 sacks—tied for 20th in the league.

Bills predicted to address pass rush with first-round pick

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) rushes the line past Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Recently, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic revealed his well-researched NFL mock draft which is “based on intel from coaches, scouts, (and) agents.) With the 26th overall pick, Buffalo opts for Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell.

“Von Miller was the first explosive speed rusher with great get-off from Texas A&M that Buffalo brought in, though Miller came late in his career. The Bills hope Howell can give them some of the juice the other Aggies great gave the Broncos when he first left College Station.”

“The 6’2”, 253-pound Howell lacks ideal length,” added Feldman. “His arms measured only 30 1/4 inches, but he turned heads at the combine when he clocked a 1.58-10 second split on his 4.59 40. Like Miller, Howell can really bend—maybe not quite as well as Miller, but few ever could. Howell, who began his career at Bowling Green, should be a pass-rushing force for Buffalo. He had 14 tackles for losses and 11.5 sacks in 2025.”

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (DL41) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cashius Howell has been defensive terror past three seasons

After three seasons at Bowling Green, Howell joined Texas A&M in 2024. In his final three collegiate seasons, he amassed a combined 25.0 sacks (15.5 sacks in 2 years with the Aggies), 14 passes defensed and three forced fumbles in 39 contests

Feldman added this about Howell. “He’s not long, but I doubt that’s gonna be a big problem for him because he has such great get-off and bend. He gets people on their heels,” said an SEC O-line coach. “We also thought he has a really good feel for things and changes things up well.”

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared the talented prospect to the Jets’ Will McDonald IV. “Bendy edge rusher with standout sack totals,” explained Zierlein. “Burst and elusiveness are on Howell’s rush menu and he pairs it with a refreshing inside spin counter. Though threatening, his rush could use more cohesive sequencing and better hand work to fully unlock its potential.”

“As a run defender he’s frequently knocked around at the point,” added Zierlein, “and struggles to consistently execute tasks asked of an NFL edge-setter. Howell might not be a three-down player right away, but his ability to create pressure sets him up for a role as a designated rusher, at minimum.”