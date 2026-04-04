Bills Predicted to Refurbish Defense with First-Round Edge Rusher
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It’s a franchise that owns the longest active playoff streak in the league. Unfortunately, seven consecutive postseason appearances by the Buffalo Bills have resulted in zero Super Bowl appearances. Sean McDermott is no longer the head coach of a club that he took to the postseason in eight of his nine seasons at the helm.
Unfortunately, McDermott’s defense was too often a liability in the playoffs. Now offensive coordinator Joe Brady takes over for McDermott and the team’s new defensive coordinator is Jim Leonhard.
Last offseason. Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane used his first five draft choices on the defensive side of the ball, and also brought in veteran passer Joey Bosa. Buffalo struggled mightily against the run all season and because teams were able to control the ball against them, there wasn’t that much of an opportunity for Bosa and the other edge rushers to do some damage. The Bills finished with 36 sacks—tied for 20th in the league.
Bills predicted to address pass rush with first-round pick
Recently, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic revealed his well-researched NFL mock draft which is “based on intel from coaches, scouts, (and) agents.) With the 26th overall pick, Buffalo opts for Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell.
“Von Miller was the first explosive speed rusher with great get-off from Texas A&M that Buffalo brought in, though Miller came late in his career. The Bills hope Howell can give them some of the juice the other Aggies great gave the Broncos when he first left College Station.”
“The 6’2”, 253-pound Howell lacks ideal length,” added Feldman. “His arms measured only 30 1/4 inches, but he turned heads at the combine when he clocked a 1.58-10 second split on his 4.59 40. Like Miller, Howell can really bend—maybe not quite as well as Miller, but few ever could. Howell, who began his career at Bowling Green, should be a pass-rushing force for Buffalo. He had 14 tackles for losses and 11.5 sacks in 2025.”
Cashius Howell has been defensive terror past three seasons
After three seasons at Bowling Green, Howell joined Texas A&M in 2024. In his final three collegiate seasons, he amassed a combined 25.0 sacks (15.5 sacks in 2 years with the Aggies), 14 passes defensed and three forced fumbles in 39 contests
Feldman added this about Howell. “He’s not long, but I doubt that’s gonna be a big problem for him because he has such great get-off and bend. He gets people on their heels,” said an SEC O-line coach. “We also thought he has a really good feel for things and changes things up well.”
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared the talented prospect to the Jets’ Will McDonald IV. “Bendy edge rusher with standout sack totals,” explained Zierlein. “Burst and elusiveness are on Howell’s rush menu and he pairs it with a refreshing inside spin counter. Though threatening, his rush could use more cohesive sequencing and better hand work to fully unlock its potential.”
“As a run defender he’s frequently knocked around at the point,” added Zierlein, “and struggles to consistently execute tasks asked of an NFL edge-setter. Howell might not be a three-down player right away, but his ability to create pressure sets him up for a role as a designated rusher, at minimum.”
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Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.