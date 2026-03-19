Bills Land Explosive Pass Rusher in Latest Mock Draft

Even after adding Bradley Chubb in free agency, the Buffalo Bills could afford to add more speed and explosion at the EDGE position. That’s exactly what Cashius Howell offers, making him an intriguing name to watch.

Howell was one of the more impressive prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine. He ran a 4.59 in the 40-yard dash with a lightning-fast 1.58 in the 10-yard split.

That speed, plus the bend he displayed during drills, is why The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia has Buffalo selecting Howell in a new 2026 NFL mock draft.

Round 1, Pick No. 26: Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell reacts during the CFP National Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

“The Bills already made one move to get an edge rusher in Bradley Chubb and still have Greg Rousseau on the team, but if there’s one thing they still lack, it’s speed, explosiveness and bend around the edge from their pass rushers. Howell changes that immediately. He tied for the quickest 10-yard split at the 2026 NFL Combine among edge rushers at 1.58 seconds,” Buscaglia wrote.

“A consistent pass rush has been an issue for the Bills almost every year since Josh Allen became their quarterback. With new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s scheme, they have every reason to try to finally fix that problem with Howell.”

Howell isn’t getting the same attention as some of the big names in the draft, but he was highly productive for the Aggies. After three seasons at Bowling Green, he spent his final two years with Texas A&M, showing he can produce in the SEC.

During his final season, Howell had 11.5 sacks, finishing with 27 in his career. Despite his numbers, his height (6-foot-2 and 253 pounds) and arm length (30 and 1/4 inches) will cause teams to overlook him.

That could be a blessing for the Bills, who could unlock Howell’s potential on Jim Leonhard’s scheme.

One major beef gets overlooked with Cashius Howell selection

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s hard to debate that Howell would be a great selection at No. 26, but there would be a major concern for the Bills. By taking a player at a po they’ve already invested heavily in, they would be once again going into the season thin at quarterback.

Without a pick in Round 2, it would be hard to find a receiver capable of contributing consistently right away, meaning they would again be relying on Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer as their WR3 and WR4.

They did add D.J. Moore, and still have the ultra reliable Khalil Shakir. Even so, the depth is questionable and targeting a defender in Round 1 could leave them in a bind.

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