Most Concerning Question Mark Bills Face With Rookie T.J. Parker

T.J. Parker is one of the new faces of the Buffalo Bills' defense, but will he be able to make an immediate impact on the field?

Parker was a polarizing name in the 2026 NFL Draft class. While there’s a chance he can become a long-term starter in the front seven, there are still questions as to what role he will ultimately play for the Bills.

So, what is the biggest question mark surrounding Parker as the Bills host rookie minicamp in Orchard Park?

How effective can Parker be as a pass rusher?

Parker was a highly productive player at Clemson. Across three seasons, he posted 22 sacks and 116 total pressures. But what is a bit skewed is his sack total, as he broke out with an 11-sack season in 2024.

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson (14) and Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3). | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As much as sacks can be a finicky stat, and even though he’s posted solid pressure numbers, analytics show his inconsistency when rushing the passer.

In 2023, Parker had a 67.6 pass rush grade, according to PFF. He followed that up with a stellar 83.9 grade in 2024. But that preceded a disappointing 2025 campaign, where that figure dropped back down to 74.5.

Parker was the victim of a Tigers team and that completely fell off from a College Football Playoff run in 2024. At the same time, though, it’s concerning to see a player who had projections of being a first-round pick drop all the way to the second round.

A big reason for that is his lack of production in sacks in 2025. And although he’s shown to be highly capable as run defender — Parker has posted an 80.3 run defense grade in his Clemson tenure — the league’s best edge players have an impact on getting to quarterbacks.

Buffalo desperate for a dominant pass rusher

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10). | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Greg Rousseau is an established NFL player, he has not been a dominant pass rusher thus far in his career. In fact, the Bills have not had one in ages.

In the 2020s alone, only one Buffalo edge has recorded a 10-sack season. That was by Leonard Floyd, a one-year rental player in 2023. He’s the only Bills defender since 2017 to do so.

So, Parker has been brought in to assist with that. He’s not only opposite of Rousseau now, but he’ll be learning from a former No. 1 pick in Bradley Chubb.

Chubb has posted two double-digit sack seasons in his career, most recently in 2023. He appears to be a likely veteran to take Parker under his wing now that the NC State product is in the latter stages of his career.

Depending on whether Parker can effectively rush the passer, he will have a say in how snaps are divvied up among a group that includes Chubb, Rousseau, and Michael Hoecht, among others.

Former Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3). | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images