Bills' Perfect Free-Agent Fit Von Miller Believes Buffalo Will Win Super Bowl in 2026

Some Buffalo Bills fans may roll their eyes, but Von Miller is a perfect fit for the team in free agency.

Not only that, the former Bills edge rusher has great expectations for Buffalo this season and sounds like he wouldn’t mind being along for the ride. Miller recently lauded the Bills’ offseason moves, particularly the free-agent signing of Bradley Chubb and DJ Moore, which he believes will help Buffalo win the Super Bowl in 2026.

“It’s going to be fireworks,” said Miller regarding the Bills on his Free Range podcast.

Miller elaborated to highlight Chubb’s pairing with Greg Rousseau, emphasize Moore’s big-play ability and also called James Cook the “best running back in the league.”

“This is the team,” added Miller, who spent three seasons with the Bills from 2022 to 2024. “I feel like this is the team. This is their year.”

Miller remains available on the open market after he appeared in 17 games and recorded nine sacks for the Washington Commanders a season ago. His pass-rushing production as a 36-year-old would have led the Bills a season ago, when Rousseau was their leading sack-getter with seven.

So, while things didn’t end well with Miller in Buffalo the first time around, adding the 14-year veteran to a growing room of edge defenders would be a great idea and one the Bills should pursue if the price is right. Miller is projected to attract over $5 million in average annual value from a pursuant team in free agency, according to Spotrac.

Expanded group

Washington Commanders outside linebacker Von Miller (24) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Bills added a second-round pass rusher in Clemson’s T.J. Parker at pick No. 35 in the 2026 NFL Draft, and while he will fit in behind Rousseau and Chubb in the pecking order of Buffalo’s rotation at outside linebacker, bringing in a 37-year-old who still has something left in the tank would be wise. Pro Football Focus gave him a 62.4 pass-rush grade in 2025, which was middle of the pack among 115 players graded at his position.

At this stage of his career, Miller appears to be more than willing to accept being a pass-rush specialist, which he was for the Commanders last season, when he played just 37% of their defensive snaps. In his diminished role, Miller made a steady impact, with his longest stretch without a sack extending from Week 8 to Week 10. Aside from that drought, he never went more than one game without downing an opposing quarterback.

Miller time

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) runs near Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker. | Ken Ruinard - GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Along with his potential production on the field, Miller could serve as a tutor for Parker, who is well-established as an edge-setting defender but could use a brush-up on his pass-rushing acumen. A well-renowned sack artist, Miller has developed new ways to dispatch offensive linemen throughout his career.

Getting him around Parker could be a boon for the youngster, who could pick up plenty from the future Hall of Famer.

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