Complete Buffalo Bills' Rookie Minicamp Roster With Jersey Numbers for All 58 Players

The Buffalo Bills' rookie class is on display together for the first time in Orchard Park on Friday and Saturday (May 8-9) as the team hosts minicamp.

Adding to the 10 drafted rookies, the Bills announced the signing of 12 undrafted free agents who will participate.

Buffalo has also invited 31 players to compete on a tryout basis, which is the route that third-year linebacker Joe Andreessen took in 2024.

We wrote about one of the more notable tryout players when it was reported that the Bills extended an invitation to former Cincinnati Bengals' third-round draft pick Jermaine Burton. Fullback Jakob Johnson, who was released by the Houston Texans in January, is also auditioning.

In addition to the signed rookies and tryout players, five Bills' reserves are listed on the minicamp roster.

Indianapolis Colts safety Daniel Scott (32) chases afrer Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's worth noting that the Bills are at the 91-man roster limit (IPP exemption for Travis Clayton), and they would have to release someone should they desire to sign a tryout player.

While there will be plenty of eyes on the players, there will also be some curiosity surrounding Joe Brady in what is the 36-year-old's first rookie minicamp as a head coach.

Brady and the Bills have been going through OTAs since April 7. Additionally, Buffalo hosted a voluntary veteran minicamp prior to the NFL Draft as a benefit of the coaching change.

Draft picks (10)

13 Skyler Bell, WR (Connecticut — Rd 4)



21 Davison Igbinosun, CB (Ohio State — Rd 2)



29 Jalon Kilgore, S (South Carolina — Rd 5)



32 Toriano Pride Jr., CB (Missouri — Rd 7)



39 Tommy Doman, P (Florida — Rd 7)



52 Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB (TCU — Rd 4)



60 Ar'maj Reed-Adams, G (Texas A&M — Rd 7)



74 Jude Bowry, LT (Boston College — Rd 4)



92 Zane Durant, DT (Penn State — Rd 5)



99 TJ Parker, EDGE (Clemson — Rd 2)

Aug 30, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) reacts after a play against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium | Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

UDFA signees (12)

27 Desmond Reid, RB (Pittsburgh)



36 Jordan Dunbar, CB (Missouri State)



40 Jackson Acker, FB (Wisconsin)



41 Kani Walker, CB (Arkansas)



51 Cade Denhoff, DE (Clemson)



54 Theron Gaines, ILB (Tennessee Tech)



61 Kody Huisman, DE (Virginia Tech)



75 Bruno Fina, G (Duke)



76 Da'Metrius Weatherspoon, G (Syracuse)



80 Gabriel Benyard, WR (Kennesaw State)



82 Max Tomczak, WR (Youngstown State)



84 Ja'Mori Maclin, WR (Kentucky)

Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs after a catch against the Central Michigan Chippewas during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Tryout players (31)

1 Bailey Despanie, DB (Tulane)



2 Ricardo Hallman, DB (Wisconsin)



3 Jermaine Burton, WR (Bengals)



4 Brady Olson, QB (Central Connecticut)



5 Ta'Quan Roberson QB (Buffalo)



6 Javon McIntyre, S (Pittsburgh)



8 Jack Howes, K (Buffalo)



11 Sage Ryan, S (Ole Miss)



14 Kobe Stewart, EDGE (Buffalo)



16 Sam Howard, ILB (Tulane)



18 Jayden Flaker, ILB (Memphis)



19 Ckelby Givens, EDGE (Southern)



23 Will Nixon, RB (Syracuse)



25 Jakob Johnson, FB (Texans)



26 Prince Dorbah, EDGE (Arizona State)



42 Josh Beetham, TE (Georgia Tech)



43 Jake Overman, TE (Pittsburgh)



45 Mason Arnold, LS (Florida State)



49 Mark Langston, LS (Indiana)



50 Trevor Brock, OL (Buffalo)



53 Tunde Fatukasi, OL (Bowling Green)



55 Ryan Linthicum, C (Clemson)



56 Ashton Grable, OL (Florida A&M)



57 Izuchukwu Ozoh, OL (Northern Illinois)



58 Julius Pierce, OL (Florida International)



59 Derek Simmons, OL (Oklahoma)



63 Cam Rice, DL (Maryland)



65 Micheal Otty, DL (Bryant)



66 Sterling Webb, DL (Missouri)



67 Kris Trinidad, DE (Old Dominion)



72 Grayson Lewis, C (LIU)

Aug 23, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans fullback Jakob Johnson (43) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions in the second quarter at Ford Field. | Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Other signed participants (5)

38 MJ Devonshire, DB



46 Daryl Porter Jr., DB



48 Maddux Trujillo, K



72 Tommy Akingbesote, DT



89 Stephen Gosnell, WR

Jul 23, 2025; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stephen Gosnell (89) enters the field during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images