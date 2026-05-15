One Bills Rookie Curiously Remains Unsigned With OTAs Approaching

Curiously, Buffalo Bills fourth-round offensive lineman Jude Bowry remains unsigned as the resumption of the team’s offseason workout program and minicamp approach quickly.

The Bills announced on Tuesday that they had signed two more members of their 2026 draft class, with wide receiver Skyler Bell and linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr each agreeing to four-year contracts. That leaves Bowry as the lone Buffalo rookie yet to sign his rookie deal.

Bowry was the Bills’ third selection of the 2026 draft at No. 102 overall, coming after a couple of second-round picks, edge rusher T.J. Parker and cornerback Davison Igbinosun. He will now be tasked with entering a competition for playing time, potentially at two different spots. That is, if the Bills can get him signed.

The cost

Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry (71), wide receiver Luke McLaughlin (83) and head coach Bill O'Brien celebrate beating the Fordham Rams at Alumni Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The rookie wage scale has Bowry set to earn just over $5.5 million across his four-year deal, according to Spotrac. So it is unclear what the hold-up is with him signing his first professional contract. Whatever is slowing things down likely comes down to language in the contract or bonus money.

Bowry turns 23 this season and joins a Bills’ offensive line group that is jam-packed with recent draft picks and free-agent signings waiting to compete for either the starting left guard job or the swing tackle role. Both were left vacant by free-agent departures of David Edwards and Ryan Van Demark, respectively. He will have to fight his way for a spot in the team’s pecking order once Buffalo gets him signed, whenever that may be.

Last season, it took the Bills until July 18, which was just days before training camp, to sign 2025 second-round defensive tackle T.J. Sanders. The hope will be to get Bowry locked up before the resumption of OTAs, but there are no guarantees.

Highest-paid

Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry (71) blocks against Stanford Cardinal linebacker Ernest Cooper (44) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Of the Bills’ rookies, Parker is the highest-paid, with the No. 35 pick earning just over $13 million over the four years of his contract. Parker is expected to come in and bolster the Buffalo pass rush and run support, with his ability to defend the edge standing out among his many impressive traits.

Then there is the No. 62 pick, cornerback Davison Igbinosun, who will earn just under $8 million on his rookie deal. Igbinosun was a surprise pick by the Bills and will have to earn his keep, perhaps as a reserve and special teams player to begin his career.

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