Four Position Groups Bills Improved Through Draft Including Most Important Spot on Offense

Brandon Beane and the rest of the Buffalo Bills’ front-office staff had several needs to address when the 2026 NFL Draft took place in late April, none more critical than the wide receiver position.

The Bills have spent the past many years experiencing underwhelming production from its group of pass catchers and they had to come away with a player who presented potential to change the look of the team’s wide receiver corps. Buffalo did just that and it didn’t stop there, managing to spread 10 picks across a number of different spots on the roster.

Various position groups experienced remarkable improvement during the two days in which the Bills cast their picks, six of which fell on the defensive side of the ball. However, wide receiver wasn’t the only position that improved offensively.

Wide receiver

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs after the catch against Green Bay Packers guard Lecitus Smith (68) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Skyler Bell was one of the best picks, not only of the Bills’ 2026 slate, but the entire draft. It was great timing by Beane, who made up for what I felt was a mistake in Round 1, when the Bills traded back instead of actively pursuing one of the top-tier wide receiver prospects that fell beyond their draft projection.

The Bills' fourth-round WR should challenge to become the Bills’ WR3, as he has Joshua Palmer and 2024 second-round pick Keon Coleman to beat out this summer at training camp. Bell's selection marked the seventh straight season in which Buffalo has drafted a wide receiver, dating back to Gabe Davis' selection in the fourth round in 2020.

Also, the Bills used their original second-round pick this year to make a move for DJ Moore, who, although he isn’t a rookie, was acquired via draft capital. It's the second time under Beane Buffalo has made a big offseason move for a wide receiver, with the other coming in 2020, when Buffalo traded with the Minnesota Vikings to acquire Stefon Diggs.

Both additions should help significantly bolster the team's group of wide receivers.

Offensive line

Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry (71) blocks against Stanford Cardinal linebacker Ernest Cooper (44). | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

As much as I didn’t agree with Buffalo’s selection of Jude Bowry, it was mainly because of the timing of his selection, which came when I felt the Bills needed to address other positions.

With that said, I can’t deny that adding Bowry's talent to the mix won't hurt. At the very least, he offers additional depth with a slight chance of developing into a future starter.

Additionally, Buffalo took a flyer on Ar’maj Reed-Adams in the seventh round to bolster its interior O-line. He may not make the roster, but will likely serve as a valuable piece of the Bills' practice squad this season as he waits in the wings for an opportunity.

Edge rusher

T.J. Parker (3) during Clemson football first fall 2025 practice at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

T.J. Parker wasn’t my favorite pick by the Bills, as I was more interested in Buffalo selecting Cashius Howell with their first pick of the draft. However, I’m willing to acknowledge Parker isn’t a complete whiff of a draft pick.

He is a solid player who should immediately help improve Buffalo’s run defense, which struggled mightily last season. However, the true value of his selection will be determined by his ability to develop as a pass rusher. Pro Football Focus gave him a pass rush grade of 74.5 in 2025, which was 180th among 852 graded players at his position.

Cornerback

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trading up for Davison Igbinosun in the second round was questionable from my point of view. With that said, the Bills did need to bring in depth at cornerback, and they found it in the former Ohio State defender. Buffalo also drafted Toriano Pride Jr. in the seventh round, who I wrote about as another exciting piece of their secondary.

During his post-draft comments, Beane referred to cornerback as the team’s most significant need entering the draft. I don’t agree with that, but I do agree with his sentiment—this team needed more at the position, and they found just that, even if it cost them a bit to do so.

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