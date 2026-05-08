Four Bills Draft Picks Remain Unsigned With Rookie Minicamp Starting

Four of the Buffalo Bills’ 2026 draft picks remain unsigned with the team’s rookie minicamp slated for May 8 and 9.

The Bills announced on Thursday that second-round edge rusher T.J. Parker, fifth-round safety Jalon Kilgore, fifth-round defensive tackle Zane Durant, seventh-round cornerback Toriano Pride Jr., seventh-round punter Tommy Doman Jr. and seventh-round offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams all signed their rookie deals.

Parker’s deal, a four-year pact worth just over $13 million, is the most expensive of the bunch.

That leaves second-round CB Davison Igbinosun, fourth-round OL Jude Bowry, fourth-round wide receiver Skyler Bell and fourth-round linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr as those who remain unsigned as the Bills’ crop of first-year players get set to hit the field together for the first time in Orchard Park.

What to expect

TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (3) rushes the line during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Not to worry, however. All of those players who have yet to ink their first NFL contracts are permitted to participate in the team’s minicamp despite remaining unsigned. There’s no concern at this point of any player holding out for minicamp or training camp, but we will have to wait and see if any members of the aforementioned group sit out this week.

Last season, 2025 second-round pick T.J. Sanders didn’t sign his rookie deal until mid-July, when the Bills were days away from the start of training camp.

The Bills filled plenty of roster holes with their 10 picks in the ’26 draft, with most falling on the defensive side of the ball. Parker should help improve the team’s ability to set the age, while Igbinosun and Elarms-Orr are both valuable depth pieces as it stands at this point of the offseason.

The most intriguing of the bunch of Buffalo’s rookies is Bell, who joins a position group that carries high expectations after adding DJ Moore via trade well before the draft. If Bell can work his way into the lineup in Year 1, that would make this draft class look very good for general manager/president of football operations Brandon Beane.

Other dates

Following rookie minicamp, the next event on the Bills’ offseason calendar is the NFL schedule release, which is likely to come at the end of next week. Then, the team will continue its voluntary offseason workout program before mandatory minicamp from June 9 to 11 and training camp in mid-July.

Before we know it, the regular season will be upon us.

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