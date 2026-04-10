3 Trade-Back Scenarios for Bills in 2026 NFL Draft First Round

Trading back in the first round of the NFL Draft is always a risky proposition. The Buffalo Bills experienced that in 2024 after dealing with the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers, ultimately selecting Keon Coleman, whose future in Buffalo is up in the air, at No. 33 overall.

However, the Bills do not have a second-round pick after trading it to the Chicago Bears for wide receiver DJ Moore. Moving back from No. 26 overall would allow Buffalo to accrue more value to add depth to a roster that was strengthened heavily in free agency.

Here are three scenarios that the Bills could contemplate if they trade down in the first round.

Note: These scenarios are based on the the classic Jimmy Johnson trade value chart.

Scenario 1 — Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills receive: Nos. 36, 67, 134

Raiders receive: Nos. 26, 91

The Raiders need multiple pass-catching options for presumed first overall pick Fernando Mendoza. A deal with Las Vegas would allow Buffalo to acquire more picks for what could be depth on defense while still being able to choose a receiver at No. 36 overall.

Bills fans may quake in their boots a bit because of memories of the Bills moving back in 2024 for Coleman, but the addition of Moore should mitigate that concern.

Scenario 2 — Arizona Cardinals

Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) runs the ball at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn 27-20. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills receive: Nos. 34, 65

Cardinals receive: Nos. 26, 91

This scenario offers a similar return for Buffalo. For Arizona, it's a bit different. If Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is still available at No. 26, the Cardinals may want to jump the New York Jets, who select one spot before Arizona in the second round, to get him as a potential franchise face.

Even if Simpson is off the board, the Cardinals may have their eyes on defensive tackles like Ohio State's Kayden McDonald and Texas Tech's Lee Hunter, and they may want to have as many options as possible, just like the Raiders with receiver prospects.

Scenario 3 — New York Giants

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) gestures during the first quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Bills receive: Nos. 37, 105, 2027 3rd-round pick

Giants receive: Nos. 26

The Giants have multiple roster needs, making them a logical trade partner. Dexter Lawrence may or may not be traded, but in this scenario, he isn't. Depending on how the board falls after they pick at No. 5 overall, the Giants may want to deal with Buffalo.

The Giants may want one of the defensive tackle prospects or a cornerback like Clemson's Avieon Terrell at pick No. 26, and Buffalo would get a couple extra picks for New York's trouble to help the Bills address their needs later in the draft.