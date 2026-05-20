Bills WR Skyler Bell Named Among Superstar Candidates in Rookie Season

Skyler Bell has been one of the most highly discussed late-round picks since the Buffalo Bills selected him with the 125th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 draft.

Many are pegging Bell as a clear-cut breakout candidate in his rookie season, which would be a boon for the Bills considering the lack of production they’ve received from their group of wide receivers the past few years. According to NFL Draft On SI’s Justin Melo, Bell has the potential to develop into a star at the professional level.

“The former Wisconsin transfer was a high-volume weapon at UConn in 2025,” wrote Melo. “… Bell has inside-outside versatility and stretch-the-field speed. Bills head coach Joe Brady should find a way to get him on the field.”

Along with DJ Moore, who the team acquired via trade this offseason, the Bills have several other returning receivers that Bell will have to work his way ahead of in the pecking order if he hopes to fulfill the superstar potential with which Melo has pegged him. However, as the draft analyst wrote, Bell should have every opportunity to perform in 2026.

Attacking the Bills’ depth at wide receiver

UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) runs after making a catch against the Syracuse Orange during overtime at JMA Wireless Dome. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Aside from Moore and Bell, the Bills are also returning their leading wide receiver from the past two seasons in Khalil Shakir, while the true wild cards are Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer, as I wrote previously. Bell’s skill set is more dynamic than that of both Coleman and Palmer, providing the Bills with a versatile chess piece rather than a one-trick pony, which Coleman and Palmer have proven to be during their time with the team.

Bell lined up all across the formation during his 2025 season with UConn. According to Pro Football Focus, 63% of his offensive snaps came out wide, 32% in the slot, while he also lined up in the backfield 23 times and as an inline player on a handful of occasions. Coleman and Palmer were both used primarily on the outside last year. With Moore set to occupy that role regularly this season, Bell suddenly becomes a better, multifaceted fit for how Buffalo plans to transform its passing game.

Examining Bell’s college stats

Connecticut Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) scores a touchdown against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils in the first quarter. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Bell was used plenty during his time with the Huskies in ’25, recording 101 receptions, a single-season program record, for 1,278 yards receiving, which ranked second in the nation, and 13 touchdowns, which were also a single-season program record. His incredible performance earned him consensus All-America honors, becoming the first player in UConn football history to do so.

Although he was a fourth-round pick, Bell appears pro-ready and also primed to develop into a high-level talent as soon as his first year in the league.