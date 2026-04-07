Bills Land Massive Run Defender in New 2026 NFL mock draft

Even after adding talent during NFL free agency, the Buffalo Bills entered their voluntary offseason workouts with a couple of needs.

The Bills added DJ Moore to boost their receiving corps, but could use some more help in that area. They also signed pass rusher Bradley Chubb, but their rotation is limited behind him and Greg Rousseau.

There are also needs at linebacker and defensive tackle, especially since Buffalo hasn’t re-signed linebackers Shaq Thompson or Matt Milano as well as defensive tackle DaQuan Jones.

Naturally, these are the positions most often targeted in mock drafts. That’s the case for a new mock from ESPN’s Peter Schrager, who selects Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald at No. 26 overall.

Round 1, Pick No. 26: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Schrager admits this might be high for McDonald, but believes the first-round hype surrounding the defensive tackle. His addition would help a Buffalo defense that struggled to stop the run.

”This might be the highest you'll see McDonald going in a mock draft at the moment, but I'm hearing significant first-round buzz on him. A massive run defender, McDonald would be a good fit in Buffalo, where the Bills ranked 30th against the run last season (5.1 yards allowed per carry),” Schrager wrote.

McDonald had some big shoes to fill in 2025, which was his only season as a full-time starter. After Tyleik Williams went to the NFL, McDonald took his place. To McDonald’s credit, the defense continued to roll with him in the lineup.

Kayden McDonald knows how to get to the ball carrier

Ohio State Buckeyes DT Kayden McDonald reacts before the 2025 Big Ten championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-2, 326-pound McDonald had 65 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and three sacks.

He doesn’t offer much as a pass rusher, but McDonald was praised by NFL.com draft guru Lance Zierlein for his high tackle volume and ability to rack up tackles for loss.

“A talented run defender, McDonald plays with natural leverage and rattles pads with his initial contact. He’s quick to locate ball-carriers, play off of blocks and rally to the action. His technique is a bit underdeveloped and he’s not a natural drain-clogger against double teams, but he still managed an unusually high tackle rate as an interior defender,” Zierlein wrote.

“Quicker hand strikes should allow for more efficient reps and earlier wins at the point. He offers limited rush value, so his money will be made by giving grief to centers and guards as an even-front nose tackle with starting potential.”

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