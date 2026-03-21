NFL Analyst Reveals Icy Grade of Buffalo Bills DJ Moore Trade

The Buffalo Bills’ trade for DJ Moore sent shockwaves throughout the NFL, with commentators and analysts’ reactions mixed following one of the first big moves of the offseason.

Buffalo sent a second-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Moore and a Bears’ fifth-rounder, and ESPN’s Seth Walder believes the Bills gave up too much in the deal.

“A year ago, Brandon Beane got testy and mocked critics of the Bills’ lack of wide receiver investment in a radio appearance,” wrote Walder. “Eleven months later, it seems he has changed his mind given his choice to overpay for Moore with a two-five swap.”

‘Lackadaisical route-running effort’

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) and Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) tackle Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) in the first quarter of the NFL football game. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore is coming off a career-worst season, which included lows in yards receiving (682) and receptions (50). He was also criticized during the year for lackluster effort and quitting on routes.

“Moore looked like a likely trade candidate heading into the offseason after he had failed to really produce in Ben Johnson’s offense,” read the article. "And appeared to show lackadaisical route-running effort on what ended up being Chicago’s last offensive play of the season, a Caleb Williams overtime interception in Chicago’s divisional-round loss to the Rams.”

Fading talent

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) escapes the tackle of Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The soon-to-be 29-year-old began his career with three 1,000-plus-yard seasons over his first five years in the league, all spent with the Carolina Panthers. He followed that up with a strong start to his stint with the Bears, accumulating 2,330 yards receiving in his first two years in Chicago.

But his production fell off a cliff in his final season with the team, which was the first under offensive-minded head coach Ben Johnson. Walder cited the Bills’ desperate need at the position and Moore’s prior history with Buffalo’s first-year head coach Joe Brady as factors in the team’s decision.

Still, he feels it was the wrong move for the Bills as they enter a make-or-break 2026 campaign.

“There are alternative options in free agency,” wrote Walder. “...That would not have immediately cost Buffalo a pick.”

He concluded, “Ultimately, I think the Bills’ instinct at wide receiver is correct. But to pay real draft capital for the right to take on what is likely an overpriced contract and add extra guarantees is far from optimal.”

Draft upcoming

Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after he makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Even after what Walder considered an overpay for Moore, the Bills may not be done adding at wide receiver this offseason. Buffalo has been linked to several prospects before the upcoming NFL Draft, including Washington’s Denzel Boston and Oregon’s Malik Benson.

If the Bills can land another impactful player at the position through the selection process, that would set them up nicely with leading receiver Khalil Shakir also returning in 2026.