Four Bills' Rookies Who Will Actually Make an Impact in 2026—and Where

The Buffalo Bills added competition throughout the roster by making 10 selections at the 2026 NFL Draft.

“We want guys that are going to compete," said Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady. "I want to go out to practice in OTAs and training camp, and it's guys fighting for jobs, and it's only going to make our team better."

Whether competing for starter status, a backup role or just simply a roster spot, there are multiple drafted rookies who seemed poised to make their mark with the Bills.

While Buffalo's draft haul doesn't feature any consensus plug-and-play Week 1 starters, we envision at least four of the draft picks to carve out significant roles in Year 1.

EDGE TJ Parker, Clemson

Being the Bills' first selection, Parker will naturally face expectations to contribute in Year 1. The good news for the rookie is that there's a clear path to playing time behind starting edge rushers Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb.

Veteran chess piece Michael Hoecht is recovering from a torn Achilles, and it could take him awhile to round back into form. Javon Solomon, a 2024 fifth-round pick, appears to carry more value as the Bills switch to a 3-4 front, but he likely won't stand in the way of Parker's reps.

The 6-foot-3 Parker, who ran 4.68 in the 40-yard dash, projects to be more than a designated pass rusher, but it's likely a role that will get him on the field quickest. It won't be surprising if he becomes Chubb's understudy, and the third-most used piece of the rotation, by midseason.

Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker (3) celebrates a tackle against Louisiana State University during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State

Their trading up into Round 2 is an indication of just how highly the Bills view the Ohio State product, who was scouted heavily by team brass.

The 6-foot-2 Igbinosun brings a different skill set to the table, and it could help him find the field as a rookie. In fact, we suggested that the No. 62 overall pick has a legitimate chance to take the CB2 job away from 2025 first-rounder Maxwell Hairston.

"He's big. He's long. If you look at our two kinda penciled in starters, [Christian] Benford and Max, those are two different skill sets. I think this is a third skill set. The best thing he does is press," said Beane.

Whether or not he steals a starting spot, Igbinosun provides depth for an important position group. He seems likely to at least earn the CB3 role as rookie while playing special teams, too.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) makes an interception in front of Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Donaven McCulley (1) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR Skyler Bell, Connecticut

Wide receiver Skyler Bell's athletic profile, coupled with his production at Connecticut, makes him a potential steal as the No. 125 overall selection. We wrote about the statistics that suggest the Bills have a future WR1 on their hands.

The 5-foot-11 Bell, whose 9.83 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) ranks in the top 1.7 percent of all wide receivers tested since 1987, seems destined for certain packages in Joe Brady's offense as a rookie. At the least, Bell will be Khalil Shakir's understudy, but don't be surprised if Brady routinely moves him around in the formation.

Although he lacks the size of a prototypical outside receiver, Bell's athleticism should allow him to have success on the boundary. It also helps that he's strong at the catch point.

The Athletic's Dave Helman referred to Bell as "Ja'Marr Chase lite."

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the touchdown against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

P Tommy Doman, Florida

Seventh-round picks have been roster longshots for the Bills in recent years, but Florida's Tommy Doman has to beat out only one other competitor to earn a spot.

Looking for a second punter to push veteran Mitch Wishnowsky, the Bills settled on Doman with the No. 239 overall selection.

"It was just at that point in the draft, it made sense. We wanted to go to camp with two punters. That's our plan, two punters, two kickers," said Beane.

Michigan place kicker Tommy Doman (19) kicks off against Texas during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Although adequate, Wishnowsky, who averaged 41.8 net yards per punt, was far from special for Buffalo in 2025. The Bills re-signed the 34-year-old to a one-year contract earlier this offseason. We wrote about Wishnowsky's job vulnerability earlier this week.

Doman, who has a big leg, punted for four seasons at the Power 4 level. He also proved he could handle tough weather conditions during his time with Michigan.