Former All-Pro WR Calls Bills' Skyler Bell 'Favorite Receiver' in NFL Draft
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Whenever you have a former NFL player hyping you up, it should call for attention. But one who praised the new Buffalo Bills' receiver Skyler Bell is even more noteworthy than usual.
Former All-Pro WR turned media member Steve Smith Sr. took to X on Saturday to laud the Bills for drafting Bell. The 2005 triple-crown winner said Buffalo got a "serious playmaker," that he believes can make an "immediate impact" as a rookie.
"The Bills just drafted my favorite WR in the draft," said Smith, who is now an analyst on NFL Network.
Why Smitty's take matters
There's no question Smith is one of the best receivers to play in NFL history. With 1,031 career receptions, 14,731 receiving yards and 81 receiving touchdowns, the former Panthers and Ravens star is well on his way to making it to Canton someday as a Hall of Famer.
So, when he drops WR ball knowledge, we should listen. And it's not the first time he's done so on a Bills' wideout, whether it was D.J. Moore or Keon Coleman before this.
"He has such a great skill set," said Smith in his assessment of Bell in his X post. "Big plays down the field, doesn't make it easy for open-field tackles one on one. He's going to route you up, he's going to out physical you, he's going to run around you, he's going to run through you.
"He jumps over the top, breakaway speed. He does a lot of great things."
It's also helps that Bell was so complimentary of "Agent 89," too. So there's a mutual respect.
What Bell brings to Buffalo
Bell is one of the most explosive playmakers at WR in this class. His 4.40 time in the 40-yard dash, 41-inch vertical and 11-foot-1 broad jump coincide with him coming off a 101-catch, 1,278 yard and 13 TD season at UConn.
Bell is the type of player on Day 3 of the NFL Draft that can be a hit down the road. While he may still be considered raw and will be taking a huge step up in competition from the Huskies' independent schedule, his physical tools give him the chance to instantly be one of Buffalo's most dangerous wideouts.
Bell has the ability to move inside and out, and has the type of game that allows him to work anywhere on the field. So, Smith's assessments are fair and should perk your ears up as to what the Bronx native can be be in the Bills' revamped attack.
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Khari Demos is an award-winning sports media creator and is a contributor for Bills On SI. He has written sports betting article covering the NFL for The Athletic and has written pieces about the NBA, MLB, college football and basketball, and more, throughout his career.