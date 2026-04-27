Whenever you have a former NFL player hyping you up, it should call for attention. But one who praised the new Buffalo Bills' receiver Skyler Bell is even more noteworthy than usual.

Former All-Pro WR turned media member Steve Smith Sr. took to X on Saturday to laud the Bills for drafting Bell. The 2005 triple-crown winner said Buffalo got a "serious playmaker," that he believes can make an "immediate impact" as a rookie.

"The Bills just drafted my favorite WR in the draft," said Smith, who is now an analyst on NFL Network.

The Bills just drafted my FAVORITE WR in the draft. Skyler Bell is a serious playmaker that can make an immediate impact in Buffalo. #BillsMafia make sure you give my guy a warm welcome #nfldraft pic.twitter.com/Ck0zjvYJc5 — Steve Smith Sr. (@SteveSmithSr89) April 25, 2026

Why Smitty's take matters

There's no question Smith is one of the best receivers to play in NFL history. With 1,031 career receptions, 14,731 receiving yards and 81 receiving touchdowns, the former Panthers and Ravens star is well on his way to making it to Canton someday as a Hall of Famer.

So, when he drops WR ball knowledge, we should listen. And it's not the first time he's done so on a Bills' wideout, whether it was D.J. Moore or Keon Coleman before this.

"He has such a great skill set," said Smith in his assessment of Bell in his X post. "Big plays down the field, doesn't make it easy for open-field tackles one on one. He's going to route you up, he's going to out physical you, he's going to run around you, he's going to run through you.

"He jumps over the top, breakaway speed. He does a lot of great things."

It's also helps that Bell was so complimentary of "Agent 89," too. So there's a mutual respect.

What Bell brings to Buffalo

Former UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1). | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Bell is one of the most explosive playmakers at WR in this class. His 4.40 time in the 40-yard dash, 41-inch vertical and 11-foot-1 broad jump coincide with him coming off a 101-catch, 1,278 yard and 13 TD season at UConn.

Bell is the type of player on Day 3 of the NFL Draft that can be a hit down the road. While he may still be considered raw and will be taking a huge step up in competition from the Huskies' independent schedule, his physical tools give him the chance to instantly be one of Buffalo's most dangerous wideouts.

Bell has the ability to move inside and out, and has the type of game that allows him to work anywhere on the field. So, Smith's assessments are fair and should perk your ears up as to what the Bronx native can be be in the Bills' revamped attack.

WR Skyler Bell to the Bills



led the ENTIRE WR class in volume and usage:



7.8 catches per game — #1

34.5% target rate — #1

2.82 yards/team pass att — #1



3.46 yards/route vs man... AND...

3.09 yards/route vs zone



1-of-only 2 WRs to clear 3.0 in both (Makai Lemon)



8.2 YAC per… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 25, 2026