Suggested Trade Has Bills Sliding Out of First Round Once Again

Let’s flash back to 2024 NFL Draft.

Late in the first round, Buffalo Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane swung a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. The latter moved up to the 28th pick, while Buffalo slid down to No. 32. There were also other selections involved, but the Chiefs got their man in wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

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But wait, there’s more. The Bills then sent that last pick in the first round to the Carolina Panthers for the first choice in the second round (No. 33) and a fourth-rounder in 2024. Talk about the name game? Carolina wound up with wideout Xavier Legette. Meanwhile, Beane used the No. 33 pick on wide receiver Keon Coleman.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman yells as he takes the field during team introductions before their home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Would Bills trade out of first round once again?

Fast forward to now. Bill Barnwell of ESPN put together an epic in which every team drafting in the first round swings a deal. He suggests that the Bills give the 26th overall selection, along with a fifth-round choice (No. 168) and the disappointing Coleman to the Tennessee Titans. Buffalo would move down and out of Round One, obtaining second- (No. 35) and third-round (No. 66) picks from the Titans.

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL football game between Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 2, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“After trading that second-round pick to the Bears for DJ Moore,” explained Barnwell, “Bills general manager Brandon Beane should be looking to move down from No. 26 and add a Day 2 pick. He can sweeten the pot by including Coleman.”

“Though Joe Brady has said that he values Coleman,” added Barnwell, “and thinks that the third-year wide receiver can continue to grow in a Bills uniform, ownership publicly trashing Coleman in that memorable postseason news conference tells you how the most important person in the building sees the 2024 second-round pick. This trade values Coleman as a fourth-rounder, which seems about right for a player who hasn’t consistently impressed so far as a pro.”

WR Keon Coleman has had shaky start with Bills

In two NFL seasons (26 regular-season games), the former Michigan State Spartan and Florida State Seminole has totaled only 67 catches for 960 yards and eight TDs. His career catch percentage is just 57.8. It’s also worth noting that in 2025, wide receiver Khalil Shakir totaled 72 receptions (719 yards, 4 TDs) in 16 regular-season contests.

The Titans would add Coleman as a young player with upside to compete on the outside,” said Barnwell. “Calvin Ridley agreed to a pay cut this offseason, but this could be the 31-year-old’s final season in Tennessee. Wan’Dale Robinson is likely to play a hybrid role and create after the catch."

Change of venue may benefit WR Keon Coleman

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) carries the ball against the New York Jets during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

“Coleman would give the Titans a bigger body (6’4”, 215) to split out wide for Cam Ward," said Barnwell. "Owed just $3.8 million over the next two years, Coleman wouldn’t cost the Titans much, and they would be adding a player who came off the board at the top of Round 2 in 2024.”

Perhaps a change of scenery could be the right tonic for Coleman. Meanwhile, Beane and the Bills would have three of the Top 91 selections if this deal became reality.