Bills’ WR Keon Coleman Can Still Salvage Career By Bouncing Back in Year 3

The Buffalo Bills wrapped up their first set of offseason workouts with OTAs this week. The team is looking to reclaim its hold on the AFC East after reaching the playoffs this past season for the seventh consecutive year—the longest-active streak in the league. However, the Bills lost out on a sixth consecutive division title and were dethroned by the New England Patriots.

Let’s take it to the field. Taking a cue from Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach Mike McCarthy’s recent overhaul of rookie quarterback Drew Allar’s footwork and mechanics, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report chose seven NFL players with three years of experience or less who could benefit from a (for the lack of a better word) reboot.

Unsurprisingly, Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Keon Coleman made the list.

Entering the 2024 draft, the Buffalo Bills owned the 28th pick. They orchestrated a trade with the then-defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and moved down to the 32nd selection. Moments later, they dealt the last pick in the first round to the Carolina Panthers. Part of the deal had general manager Brandon Beane obtaining the first selection in the second round.

Bills were wheeling and dealing for WR in 2024

Keon Coleman | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The choice was Florida State University pass-catcher Keon Coleman. The 6-foot-3, 213-pound performer has been a disappointment to date. He’s played in a combined 26 regular-season games, with 18 starts. He’s totaled 67 catches for 960 yards and eight touchdowns.

The former Seminole made a bit of progress after a rookie season in which his reception percentage was a dismal 50.9. He upped that to 64.4 percent in 2025. However, after averaging 19.2 yards per catch during his rookie campaign in 2024, that number dipped dramatically (10.6) this past season. Hence, the jury is still out on the young performer.

Keon Coleman’s NFL career off to shaky start

DJ Moore | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Buffalo made Coleman its top pick in the 2024 NFL draft,” explained Sobleski. “Since that point, the 22-year-old has dealt with inconsistencies, being benched and becoming a healthy scratch. In response, the Bills traded for DJ Moore this offseason to give their wide receiver room a much-needed boost. But Coleman remains on the roster and provides a specific skill set if he’s committed.”

Beane also used a fourth-round pick in April on University of Connecticut wideout Skyler Bell. Earlier this week, Coleman described the upcoming season as “make or break.”

Keon Coleman gets endorsement from QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen and Keon Coleman | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the two-year receiver’s work this offseason has not gone unnoticed by teammate Josh Allen (via Getzenberg). “I’ve already seen a shift in his mindset this year, and how hard he's been coming out to practice and working out, so that's obviously very promising…I fully believe in him. I still do, and that will never change.”

“As long as the 22-year-old shows up every day and puts in the work,” added Sobleski, “he can be a vital piece to what Buffalo does…”