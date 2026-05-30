Arguably No NFL Player Has More to Prove Than Bills' Keon Coleman at OTAs

Will he eventually make Buffalo Bills' history or will he simply wind up as a forgotten footnote?

Keon Coleman, the No. 33 overall draft pick in 2024, arrived in Orchard Park with an opportunity to establish himself as the franchise's next WR1.

Rather than ascending to the top of the depth chart over his first two seasons, however, Coleman found himself relegated to the bench on multiple occasions due to a lack of professionalism.

Coleman, who was first suspended for one quarter three weeks into his rookie season, was twice disciplined for his failure to show up on time during the 2025 season.

Furthermore, Coleman has been unable to make a consistent impact on the field as a receiver. After gaining 112 yards receiving in the 2025 season opener, the 6-foot-4 target did not reach the 50-yard mark again the remainder of the way.

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) makes a catch and then fumbles the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

With wide receivers DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir firmly planted atop the position group, Coleman will have to battle for WR3 reps against Joshua Palmer and fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell. Simply put, his opportunities will be severely limited unless he can alter his career trajectory.

Therefore, when The Big Lead named its "five NFL players with the most to prove in 2026," it was no surprise to see Coleman on the list.

The Bills' third-year wide receiver joins Houston Texans' quarterback CJ Stroud, Arizona Cardinals' wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Carolina Panthers' quarterback Bryce Young and Minnesota Vikings' quarterback Kyler Murray in the pressure cooker.

NFL stands for 'Not For Long'

We wrote about Coleman's recognition of the stakes earlier during OTAs. If he doesn't perform this year, there may not be a next year with the Bills.

"Coleman is entering his third year, which historically is when receivers either arrive or get replaced," said TBL writer Matthew De Lima.

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The man himself isn't hiding from the cold reality that exists.

"You might not be here. Simple as that, simply put, man. I know what I'm capable of, so if I fall anything short of that, I'm doing myself a disservice and my team," said Coleman.

Joe Brady and Josh Allen believe

First-year head coach Joe Brady, who was the Bills' offensive coordinator during Coleman's first two seasons, has routinely spoken optimistically about the player throughout the offseason.

"I was the first to tell everybody, I wanted Keon Coleman. So Keon's not gonna just be pushed aside. He's gonna continue to develop. And [WR coach] Drew Terrell's gonna have a great plan of, what we're going to do to be able to get him to be the receiver that we ultimately drafted to be," said Brady at the league meetings in early spring.

Jul 23, 2025; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) talks with wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Bills' quarterback Josh Allen, the 2024 NFL MVP, sees his teammate on the right track.

"I’ve already seen a shift in his mindset this year and how hard he’s been coming out to practice and working out, and so that’s obviously very promising," said Allen earlier this month as Phase 3 began.