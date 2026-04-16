Top-30 Visit With Stud OL Indicates Bills Seeking Replacement at Key Position

After losing Ryan Van Demark earlier this offseason, the Buffalo Bills could be closing in on his replacement.

The Bills have a few in-house options to potentially replace Van Demark’s services, but the draft is another avenue the team could take to fill the void left by their former swing tackle. Florida’s Austin Barber may be on his way to Buffalo after a report from Cover 1’s Erik Turner revealed a top-30 visit between the former Gators offensive lineman and the Bills.

Barber measures 6-foot-6 and 312 pounds and has plenty of high-level college experience, having played five seasons in the SEC. He is projected to be drafted in Rounds 3 or 4, which would be a perfect fit for the Bills, who are without a second-round selection in the upcoming draft.

Current landscape

Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) cheers with Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) after a game against the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Van Demark’s exit for the Minnesota Vikings, who signed the veteran to an offer sheet worth $4.2 million, leaves a list of former Bills draft picks in line to potentially replace him. Tylan Grable is the first name that comes to mind, but Chase Lundt could also factor into things.

Grable, a former sixth-round pick, previously held the role of swing tackle when he appeared in four games during his rookie year in 2024. But injuries have since plagued him, leading to Van Demark assuming that role in 2025.

The Bills drafted Lundt in the sixth round last year, and he has also caught the injury bug, as a knee ailment ended his rookie season after Week 15. Both Lundt and Grable may also factor into the competition for the starting left guard spot left vacant by David Edwards’ departure, as each player possesses positional versatility.

New blood

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Along with a significant need to fill the swing tackle role, the Bills must soon initiate the process of replacing left tackle Dion Dawkins, who is entering his age-32 season. That’s not to say Barber is a surefire future starter. But adding another big mauler to the mix would help ease a potential transition from Dawkins in the near future.

Spencer Brown is just 28 years old, and once Dawkins’ time in Buffalo is through, he will need a running mate. Barber could fit that bill.

Pro Football Focus awarded the former Gators’ OL an overall blocking grade of 83.5 and a run-blocking grade of 90 during his final season at Florida. If he can carry over his talent from the collegiate level, he should have a bright NFL future.

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