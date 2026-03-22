What Ryan Van Demark Leaving Bills for Vikings Means to Buffalo Offensive Line

With Ryan Van Demark’s departure to the Minnesota Vikings, the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line will be forced to undergo a bit of transition entering the 2026 season.

Van Demark was a solid depth piece for the Bills the past several years, including during the 2025 campaign when he earned four starts and performed admirably. However, he is headed to Minnesota after the Vikings signed him to an offer sheet worth $4.2 million, which the Bills were wisely unwilling to match.

As a result of his exit, the Bills’ trench unit is going to have to make a change.

Swing tackle

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark (74) looks up at the Jumbotron to watch the play during second half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Van Demark was the team’s primary backup for both left tackle Dion Dawkins and right tackle Spencer Brown throughout the 2025 season, during which he appeared in 17 games while he was on the field for 28% of the team’s offensive snaps, both of which were career highs. He deserved his chance in Minnesota, which may afford him the opportunity to earn more playing time.

However, now the Bills must shift the role left behind by Van Demark, likely to one of two players.

Recent sixth-round draft picks Tylan Grable (2024) and Chase Lundt (2025) are waiting in the wings to replace the former Bills offensive lineman at the swing tackle position. Grable missed much of last season but returned in November and started the team’s final game of the regular season. Lundt ended his rookie year on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

Better option

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Tylan Grable (68) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Grable is the obvious top option, as he actually won the job over Van Demark to begin the 2024 campaign and had a chance to do so a year ago before a concussion forced him to IR for the first few months of the season. Lundt was drafted as a tackle, but because of his short arm length, many consider him better suited to play guard.

It remains to be seen if the Bills will add a veteran option to compete for the backup role during training camp. There are a few options that remain available on the free-agent market, while the draft could also be an avenue the team takes to explore further depth at the position.

With that said, it appears, at least at this point, that the Bills will move forward with Dawkins and Brown in their full-time roles, with Grable the top candidate to back them up and Lundt as the second for the swing tackle job.