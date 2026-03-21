How Bills Can Use Extra $3.5M in Salary Cap Space After Ryan Van Demark's Departure

After the Buffalo Bills elected not to match the offer sheet the Minnesota Vikings presented to Ryan Van Demark, the question now facing the team is, what will it do with its extra $3.5 million in cap space?

The Bills have several needs as the draft approaches, and even a small chunk of change could help them acquire players at those positions. Buffalo is currently about $13 under the salary cap according to Spotrac, and there are a few free agents who could fit on low-cost deals.

Here are three reasonable options for the team to consider before the upcoming NFL Draft.

EDGE Kyle Van Noy

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy (50) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Van Noy is coming off a two-sack season but is just two years removed from having finished with 12.5 sacks in 2024, when he earned Pro Bowl honors.

The 12-year veteran was on the field for just 50% of his team’s defensive snaps across 15 games in ’25, his lowest rate since his first two years in the league. Despite his advanced age, 34, Van Noy has said he has no plans to retire and could fit in nicely within the Bills’ defensive line rotation, which added star EDGE Bradley Chubb already through free agency.

His projected average annual value (AAV) is $3.5M, according to Spotrac.

LB Christian Rozeboom

Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Rozeboom is a player who would bring plenty of experience to the Bills’ understaffed and underseasoned linebacker corps. The five-year vet has started 66 of a possible 68 games over the past four regular seasons and has also played in eight playoff games, including four starts. He also won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams during his rookie season.

He is 29 years old and is coming off a 2025 season in which he recorded 122 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and an interception. He is projected to cost $3M in AAV.

WR Brandin Cooks

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) runs with the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Finally, a familiar face, as Cooks remains available after he offered a reasonable deep threat during his time in Buffalo a season ago. At 32 years old, it’s fair to question what Cooks has left in the tank, but what he put on display during the 2025 season leaves room for optimism as far as what he could provide on a bargain one-year deal.

Cooks appeared in seven games for the Bills a season ago (including playoffs) and recorded 10 receptions for 192 yards. He is expected to attract $2.9M in AAV on the open market.