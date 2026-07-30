Bills Sign Former Second-Round Wide Receiver, Changing Roster Dynamic

After working out several players after Day 2 of training camp, the Buffalo Bills have signed wide receiver Dante Pettis.

In a corresponding move, the Bills waived WR Jalen Virgil with a non-football injury designation. Virgil failed his physical on the eve of Bills training camp on Tuesday.

Along with Pettis, the Bills also worked out defensive back Bryce Hall, WR KhaDarel Hodge, WR Isaiah Winstead and defensive back DJ Miller, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Pettis is a seven-year veteran who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Pettis spent the first two full seasons of his career with the 49ers before splitting time between San Francisco and the New York Giants in 2020. He played for the Giants in 2021, the Chicago Bears in 2022, did not play in a game in 2023 and spent the last two seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

During his time with the Saints, Pettis played in 16 games, recording just 21 receptions for 247 yards and a touchdown. He did most of his work on special teams, where he recorded 20 punt returns and 18 kick returns across his two years in New Orleans. He averaged just 6.1 yards per punt return while averaging 23.4 yards per kick return in 2025.

How the signing impacts the Bills’ roster

Chicago Bears wide receiver Dante Pettis (81) after his second touchdown reception against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While Pettis is a long shot to make the team due to his ability as a pass catcher, he may wind up cracking the 53-man roster as a special-teamer. The Bills are still searching for their starting punt returner, as they look to replace their top option from the past two seasons, Khalil Shakir, as they look to use him exclusively on offense.

On Day 1 of training camp, the Bills sent Keon Coleman back to return punts, along with fellow WRs Mecole Hardman, Mac Dalena and Max Tomczak.

Elsewhere at the wide receiver position, the top of the depth chart is all but decided, with offseason addition DJ Moore, Shakir, Coleman, 2025 free-agent signing Joshua Palmer and 2026 fourth-round draft pick Skyler Bell all set to make the team. But one spot appears open after Tyrell Shavers [knee] was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform List due to start training camp.

With Shavers in jeopardy of missing the start of the regular season, it seems most likely that the team would turn to free-agent acquisition Trent Sherfield to fill his shoes on special teams. However, if Pettis or another of the aforementioned names can prove they’re the best option to return punts, that could alter the Bills’ expected roster dynamic.

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