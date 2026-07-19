Bills Wide Receivers on the Roster Bubble vs. Roster Locks

One of the position groups most critical to the Buffalo Bills’ success this season is wide receiver, where the team made several additions hoping for increased production in 2026.

The Bills’ most notable acquisition was DJ Moore, who was welcomed via a trade with the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. But Buffalo also brought in fourth-round draft pick Skyler Bell, and he should weigh heavily into the team’s plans in his first professional season.

While Moore is coming off a down year in which he posted a career-worst Pro Football Focus receiving grade of 67.9, he should help deliver a boost from what the Bills trotted out in the passing game a season ago. Bell is an exciting prospect who finished his collegiate career as one of the most impressive pass catchers in the country. The former UConn Huskies WR was 19 yards away from leading the FBS in receiving yards during his final season at the college level, while his 13 touchdowns were tied with 2026 first-round pick Omar Cooper Jr, who was selected No. 30 overall by the New York Jets.

Both Moore and Bell are clear roster locks, along with the Bills’ leading receiver from the past two seasons, Khalil Shakir. Buffalo's former fifth-round pick has transformed into quite the contributor for the team that selected him at No. 148 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s recorded 1,540 yards along with eight touchdowns over the last two years and while the Bills have added a few options that may take some targets away, Shakir should remain efficient has he has been since rising in the ranks within Buffalo's wide receiver room.

Beyond the aforementioned group, there could be a lot left to be decided as far as the remaining pecking order and which players may be on the roster bubble.

Are Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer on the roster bubble?

Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman pulls in a pass during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At this point, it doesn't appear as if Keon Coleman is in danger of being left off the Bills’ roster at the end of training camp. First-year head coach Joe Brady has been singing his praises throughout the offseason. Unless he's traded, Buffalo’s 2024 second-round pick will stick around.

But it does remain to be seen how much he will be used and whether he will slot in as the team’s WR3 behind Shakir and Moore or WR4 behind Bell. I think that will be an interesting back-and-forth to watch this preseason and once the real bullets starting flying in Week 1.

After a disappointing first season with the team, Joshua Palmer’s roster spot would be in significant jeopardy if it weren’t for his sizable $11.75 million cap hit, per Spotrac, coupled with a $14.2 million dead-cap charge in 2026.

Palmer recorded a career-low receiving EPA of +5.2 in 2025, according to Next Gen Stats, while he also failed to record a touchdown reception for the first time in his five-year career. It’s unclear where he will fall into the team’s plans at wide receiver, but I expect he will be overtaken by Bell and it wouldn’t be shocking to see another player surpass Palmer in the pecking order during his second season in Buffalo.

Eight players could be fighting for one spot

Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers goes up to get a pass across the middle during route drills during day five of the Buffalo Bills training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Tyrell Shavers works his way back from injury, in the meantime, the Bills must find a replacement for the former undrafted free agent. They brought back a familiar face in Trent Sherfield through free agency, welcoming the veteran for his second stint on the team.

Shavers was a key special teams performer for the Bills last season, playing 56% of the team’s snaps in that phase of the game. Sherfield, who previously played for the Bills in 2023, is also a stalwart in that area.

Sherfield’s position is by no means solidified, as it wouldn’t be shocking to see Jalen Virgil or Mecole Hardman Jr. swipe a game-day jersey from Sherfield based on each player’s performance this summer. All three players are on the roster bubble with Shavers likely to start the season on the PUP list.

Hardman Jr. is the most intriguing of the group, as Buffalo still needs a punt returner and could land on him as their answer at that position to begin the year.

It’s highly unlikely that Stephen Gosnell, Mac Dalena, Ja’Mori Maclin, Quentin Skinner or Max Tomczak make the team.