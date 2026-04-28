Buffalo Bills' Three Most Competitive Position Battles After NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills' 2026 NFL Draft haul may be heavily criticized, but its rookies will be hungry to compete for starting jobs. Several positions were bolstered during the draft to bring about competition across the roster.

Some positions were addressed in the draft, and others have been set in stone for a long time, such as quarterback with Josh Allen and much of the offensive line. As with previous draft classes, this group of rookies could make an early impact.

Three positions stand out as areas where the Bills may not have clear starters, and it's unknown whether it'll be the rookies or the returnees who will emerge come Week 1.

1. Wide receiver

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) extends for a ball against the UAB Blazers in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

General manager Brandon Beane shut down any talk of a Keon Coleman trade on Monday with an appearance on WGR 550, setting up a competition for who'll play across from DJ Moore on the outside with Khalil Shakir in the slot.

Incumbents Joshua Palmer, Tyrell Shavers and Mecole Hardman Jr. will compete with fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell, whose speed and collegiate production make him an intriguing option to contribute early.

Whoever emerges from this group will face a tall task. Only Shakir surpassed 700 receiving yards for the Bills in 2025. Only four teams' leading receivers had fewer yards than Shakir.

2. Left guard

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry (71) blocks against Stanford Cardinal linebacker Ernest Cooper (44) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

David Edwards' departure to New Orleans opened up a hole in one of the NFL's most consistent offensive lines. Buffalo's unit dealt with injuries in 2025 after having all five starters play 15 games together in 2024.

Several candidates stand out to replace Edwards. Alec Anderson played well in limited action in 2025, but has just six career starts. Austin Corbett was signed in free agency, but he has only played 22 games over the past three seasons due to injuries.

The Bills' first fourth-round selection was Boston College tackle Jude Bowry, who has the versatility to compete for the starting left guard spot or start as the team's swing tackle as Ryan Van Demark's replacement.

3. Safety

South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) goes against Tennessee tight end McCallan Castles (34) during a football game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Safety arguably received the biggest influx of talent as Buffalo searches for a running mate across from Cole Bishop, who had a great second year. Veterans Geno Stone and C.J. Gardner-Johnson were signed to one-year contracts for short-term stability.

Fifth-round selection Jalon Kilgore was likely the Bills' biggest steal of the draft, and given the Bills' trend of finding gems in the fifth round, he could be a fixture of the defense soon.

There's also second-year defensive back Jordan Hancock, but given Beane's recent comments about the Bills' draft needs and the selections of Davison Igbinosun and Toriano Pride Jr., his role remains uncertain.

These three positions could be an Achilles' heel for Buffalo in 2026 as it searches for its first Lombardi Trophy, and establishing clarity will be key as the season approaches.