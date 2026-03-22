How Micah Hyde's Lasting Loyalty Helped Bills Secure New Safety in NFL Free Agency

Former All-Pro safety Micah Hyde is still looking out for the Buffalo Bills.

Despite retiring following the 2024 season, and moving to Southern California full time, the 35-year-old Hyde remains an ambassador of sorts for his old team.

When safety Geno Stone hit the free agent market this offseason, it was Hyde, a fellow Iowa Hawkeye alumnus, who helped steer him to the Bills. Stone, who has started 36 consecutive games, signed a one-year contract for a highly-reasonable $1.4 million.

"My agent also represented Micah Hyde. That's another person I was able to get information about the whole organization, but especially, he's a fellow Hawkeye of mine," said Stone while being introduced to the media via video conference call.

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Stone, a 2020 seventh-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens, did not miss a start over the last two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He recorded 185 tackles over that span.

Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson gets takenn down by Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Emulating the elder Hawkeye

Stone, who will turn 27 years old on April 19, entered the NFL when Hyde was already in his fourth season with the Bills. Presumably connected through Iowa circles, the two were conversational during their shared time in the league.

"Even when he played here, I kind of asked about the organization and things like that," said Stone.

As it turns out, Hyde's endorsements struck a chord with Stone.

"Just knowing what he did here. He came from Green Bay, came here and really pushed his career a lot longer. Just being here, being around all the guys and the kind of things they've done here," said Stone.

Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) jumps up after a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen, Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Even when describing his play style and ability, the Bills' newest safety sounded a lot like the retired one.

"They're gonna get a guy that's gonna compete everyday, a guy that's gonna be in the right spots at the right time, and a leader. Now, I'm seven years in the league. I feel like I've been around a lot to know what it takes to be a pro in this league and what it takes to win," said Stone.

Hyde's allegiance to Bills Mafia

Spending eight seasons with the Bills, beginning with the 2017 team that ended the organization's postseason drought, Hyde served as a foundational piece for ex-head coach Sean McDermott.

The highly-respected fan favorite embraced the fan base and the local community during his tenure, and Buffalo still holds a place in his family's heart.

"We say good night to our kids every night. We say, 'I love you,' and they say, 'Go Bills.' That's where we're at," said Hyde last year after retiring. "We're forever going to be Bills fans. We just love Western New York."