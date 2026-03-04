Changes Coming to Beloved Buffalo Bills Player's Charity Softball Game

A longstanding Buffalo Bills fan tradition will undergo a distinct change this summer.

Former Bills safety Micah Hyde has hosted a charity softball game since 2019, bringing together fans and Bills playerspast and present at Sahlen Field in downtown Buffalo, home of the Toronto Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons. It’s been a fun-filled happening for everyone involved.

This year, however, things will be different.

Hyde released a statement through his Imagine for Youth Foundation, revealing that he will no longer be able to host his beloved event.

Former Hawkeye and NFL football player Micah Hyde talks with Professor Joseph Sulentic before meeting with an entrepreneurship class. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Over the past year, we’ve worked tirelessly to regain control of the rights to our game,” read the statement. “Unfortunately, due to legal complications involving a previous third-party partnership that helped execute this event, we are not able to personally host the game this year.

“We explored every possible avenue to make it happen, but in the end, we simply couldn’t find a path forward that aligned with our standards and our mission.”

That’s disappointing given what Hyde’s foundation has delivered in terms of family fun and community service year in and year out.

Fresh start

Bills fans stay in the stands and cheer following the Bills win over the Jets, 35-8, in their last regular season game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, not to fret, there was also good news included, which explains the charity game isn’t going anywhere after all.

“That said, you know us, and there is no way we’d leave you hanging,” the statement continued. “While [Hyde] won’t be hosting this year’s game, we are excited to pass the baton to our good friend, Greg Rousseau, who we know will be an incredible host.”

Rousseau’s first year hosting the event will include a change of venue, as the game will now be played at ESL Ballpark, home of the Rochester Red Wings, an affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Gates will open at 10:30 a.m., with the game beginning at 1 p.m.

Tickets will be available Mar. 6 at MiLB.com/Rochester.

Rochester, are you ready for some charity softball?

Nothing but love for Micah and Amanda Hyde. Greg Rousseau will have big shoes to fill, but we have no doubt he’ll fill them well! pic.twitter.com/ajg7qRJEJJ — BillsMafiaBabes (@BillsMafiaBabes) March 4, 2026

“While a few exciting changes are being made, we also wanted to take a moment to thank the Buffalo Bisons organization for their endless support over the years,” concluded the statement. “Their partnership has played a massive role in making this event so special.

“The game goes on. And if there’s one thing Bills Mafia does best, it’s show up and show out!”

So, some adjustments will have to be made for many hoping to travel and enjoy the game. Still, the fact that the event, which includes a pregame tailgate and home run derby, will continue, albeit under different circumstances, is exciting to say the least.