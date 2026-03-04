Western New York Homecoming Makes Some Sense for Bills and Former Top 5 Draft Pick

It's been 13 years since Khalil Mack's last season dominating the Mid-American Conference on behalf of the University at Buffalo.

A return to Western New York, however, is currently worth exploring with the Buffalo Bills looking to upgrade the edge rusher position for their new defensive scheme.

Mack, who turned 35 years old last month, has declared his desire to play a 13th NFL season per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

"Instead of retirement, Mack is back exploring all options and will be a big-time target in free agency," said Rapoport.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) tackle New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) as he throws a pass during the second half in an AFC Wild Card Round game | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

While the Los Angeles Chargers will presumably have interest in re-signing Mack, he should have opportunities to sign elsewhere, too.

Why Bills should show interest

Since being drafted into the NFL as the No. 5 overall selection in 2014, Mack has racked up 179 appearances, nine Pro Bowl selections and 113.0 sacks over 12 seasons.

After his first four seasons with the team that drafted him, Mack was traded from the Oakland Raiders to the Chicago Bears. He spent the next four seasons in the NFC North, only to have the Bears trade him to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022.

The 6-foot-3 physical specimen is exactly the difference-maker that the Bills have lacked up front for the past decade. His past success in a 3-4 scheme also makes him attractive to Buffalo, which is remaking its defense under new coordinator Jim Leonhard. Mack has plenty of experience playing the edge standing up or with his hand in dirt.

December 21, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at O.co Coliseum. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Spotrac estimates Mack's market value at one year for $18.4 million, which may be out of the Bills' price range. A team with as much cap space as the Chargers is much more capable of out-spending Buffalo. There's no denying that although he's still a force, Mack's production has dipped over the past two seasons. In 2025, he logged only 424 defensive snaps and 5.5 sacks — numbers more sutitable for a role player than an $18 million investment.

Bills could've drafted Mack

The Bills passed on the chance to select Mack in the 2014 NFL Draft, taking wide receiver Sammy Watkins one pick prior to the Oakland Raiders selecting the UB edge rusher at No. 5 overall.

Instead of entertaining the idea of Mack being the next great edge rusher, Buffalo brass seemed hell bent on acquiring a top-tier pass-catcher for young quarterback EJ Manuel. Not only could they have had Mack at No. 4 overall that year, but wide receiver Mike Evans went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 7 overall.

Dec 23, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass while Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) pressuring him | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

It would certainly be ironic if either Mack or Evans wound up with the Bills 12 years later. There's no denying that both players, even at their advanced age, would certainly be welcome additions in Orchard Park.