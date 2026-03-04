Western New York Homecoming Makes Some Sense for Bills and Former Top 5 Draft Pick
It's been 13 years since Khalil Mack's last season dominating the Mid-American Conference on behalf of the University at Buffalo.
A return to Western New York, however, is currently worth exploring with the Buffalo Bills looking to upgrade the edge rusher position for their new defensive scheme.
Mack, who turned 35 years old last month, has declared his desire to play a 13th NFL season per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
"Instead of retirement, Mack is back exploring all options and will be a big-time target in free agency," said Rapoport.
While the Los Angeles Chargers will presumably have interest in re-signing Mack, he should have opportunities to sign elsewhere, too.
Why Bills should show interest
Since being drafted into the NFL as the No. 5 overall selection in 2014, Mack has racked up 179 appearances, nine Pro Bowl selections and 113.0 sacks over 12 seasons.
After his first four seasons with the team that drafted him, Mack was traded from the Oakland Raiders to the Chicago Bears. He spent the next four seasons in the NFC North, only to have the Bears trade him to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022.
The 6-foot-3 physical specimen is exactly the difference-maker that the Bills have lacked up front for the past decade. His past success in a 3-4 scheme also makes him attractive to Buffalo, which is remaking its defense under new coordinator Jim Leonhard. Mack has plenty of experience playing the edge standing up or with his hand in dirt.
Spotrac estimates Mack's market value at one year for $18.4 million, which may be out of the Bills' price range. A team with as much cap space as the Chargers is much more capable of out-spending Buffalo. There's no denying that although he's still a force, Mack's production has dipped over the past two seasons. In 2025, he logged only 424 defensive snaps and 5.5 sacks — numbers more sutitable for a role player than an $18 million investment.
Bills could've drafted Mack
The Bills passed on the chance to select Mack in the 2014 NFL Draft, taking wide receiver Sammy Watkins one pick prior to the Oakland Raiders selecting the UB edge rusher at No. 5 overall.
Instead of entertaining the idea of Mack being the next great edge rusher, Buffalo brass seemed hell bent on acquiring a top-tier pass-catcher for young quarterback EJ Manuel. Not only could they have had Mack at No. 4 overall that year, but wide receiver Mike Evans went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 7 overall.
It would certainly be ironic if either Mack or Evans wound up with the Bills 12 years later. There's no denying that both players, even at their advanced age, would certainly be welcome additions in Orchard Park.
Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.