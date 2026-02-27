Perennial 1,000-yard Machine Projected as Buffalo Bills' Free Agent Signing

The Buffalo Bills did not have a wideout with more than 800 yards receiving last season, a far cry from when Stefon Diggs posted four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2020 to 2023.

An "X" receiver -- a wideout who wins in one-on-one on the outside — has been a need ever since Diggs left, and that void could be addressed this offseason.

ESPN's Aaron Schatz predicts Mike Evans — the only player in NFL history to begin a career with 11 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons — will sign with the Bills in free agency when it opens with the start of the new league year on March 11.

Mike Evans predicted to sign with Bills

Sep 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) makes a catch as Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) defends at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Evans has been in the league for 12 seasons and was very productive in Tampa Bay, even when the quarterbacking was less than adequate. He is coming off a season in which he missed three games with a hamstring strain and six more with a concussion and broken collarbone, limiting him to just 30 receptions for 368 yards and three touchdowns.

The Buccaneers selected first-round receiver Emeka Egbuka in 2025, whose 938 receiving yards ranked second among rookies last season. It's a move that may prove Tampa Bay's confidence that he can replace Evans.

Evans, a six-time Pro Bowler, showed he still has something left in the tank when healthy, as in 2024, he caught 74 passes for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns. Buffalo's need at receiver could position them to make a push to sign Evans, who specializes in one-on-one matchups.

Big target for big quarterback

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts after catching a pass against Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) (obscured) at Raymond James Stadium. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"He [Evans] has the size -- standing at 6-foot-5, 231 pounds -- and ball skills to win contested catches," Schatz wrote. "[Josh] Allen could also trust Evans on third down; in 2024, he had a team-high 220 yards on third down for the Bucs."

That reliability also translates to the red zone, an area where Allen only had 15 passing touchdowns in 2025, tied for 12th-most in the NFL. He also threw three red-zone interceptions, tied for 3rd-most in the league.

The NFL's best passer in the red zone, Matthew Stafford, had the league's leading receiving TD scorer, Davante Adams, who hauled in 12 of his 14 scores inside the red area. That stat underscores a need for a big-bodied red-zone threat, and Evans can provide Allen with just that.

The Bills need a dependable option for Allen and new head coach Joe Brady in critical situations, and going after Evans would be just the remedy.