It’s that time of year.

The time of year for rumors and speculation surrounding various NFL teams who may be in the market for new pieces whether it be via the trade market or free agency.

You can lump the Buffalo Bills in with that group, as they are in search of a top-tier talent to bolster what was an underwhelming wide receiver room in 2025.

And one NFL analyst seems to have the answer to the Bills’ WR woes.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The target

While appearing on ESPN’s Get Up, analyst Jason McCourty, formerly of the New England Patriots, presented an attractive option for the Bills to pursue in a trade.

“The Buffalo Bills, they’ve got to make a splash in free agency—Michael Evans,” he said. “Go get Mike Evans, bring him there.”

McCourty then laid out why he believes Evans would be a good fit in Buffalo.

“They said they still believe in Keon Coleman,” he added. “When they drafted Keon Coleman, you hoped that he could become a Mike Evans-type of receiver. Somebody that wins on the contested catches. Somebody on third down and in red zone [who] Josh Allen can trust to get the ball to. Mike Evans is still doing that at an elite level.”

Proof positive

McCourty wasn’t lying.

Evans played in just eight games this past season as he dealt with injuries as a 32-year-old. It was the first season of his career in which he recorded fewer than 1,000 yards receiving and ended a streak of two straight years with 11-plus touchdowns.

“You bring a veteran, a professional on and off the field to come over to this team in a situation where they want to win now,” McCourty added. “Mike Evans is also a Super Bowl champion. He brings that to the locker room as well.”

It may not be the perfect fit for the Bills, who are searching for a younger option to carry them into the future. But they could do worse than Evans on the free-agent market, where his projected market value is $13.3 million, per Spotrac.