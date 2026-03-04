It sounds like the Buffalo Bills will be pursuing speedy wideout Alec Pierce this free agency. But how much will it cost them?

Pierce is looking like the top wide receiver on the market as the NFL free agency period opens March 11. After the Indianapolis Colts decided not to tag one of its top targets, he is set to hit the open market.

That clears the way for the Bills to pursue him. Team may begin negotiations with unrestricted free agents as early as March 9.

But does Buffalo have the type of money to be able to make it happen?

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Pierce is expected to command a yearly salary in the range of players like Jaylen Waddle, Tee Higgins and DeVonta Smith.

If the Colts are unable to sign Alec Pierce, he will hit the open market commanding between $25-30 million per year, per @AlbertBreer.



The 49ers, Bills, Giants, Patriots, and Raiders are all expected to pursue Pierce as the top free agent wide receiver. pic.twitter.com/kP39oRoRYy — Evan Sidery (@esidery) March 3, 2026

Currently, the Bills are roughly $8 million under the cap. So, if they are to land Pierce, there will need to be a level of cap gymnastics done. But Pierce is an emerging player who could be worth the money.

Why Pierce may be worth it

Despite inconsistencies under center, the former Cincinnati Bearcat has been one of the league's best deep threats. Over the past two seasons, he's averaged 21.8 yards per catch, the highest mark in the league in that stretch. Pierce is also coming off a 2025 season where he posted the first 1,000-yard season of his career.

There's no denying that Pierce could be a valuable addition to the Buffalo passing attack. No Bills receiver hauled in more than 800 receiving yards in 2025, as the team ranked No. 15 in the NFL in passing offense.

So, adding a vertical threat outside, with a rocket-armed MVP QB in Josh Allen, could work wonders for Buffalo. But if the team is to land Pierce this spring, it will have a lot of contract restructuring (and outright cutting) of current salaries to do so.