Bills’ Ageless Free Agent LB 'Not Playing For Pennies’ in 2026

As much as Shaq Thompson sounds open to a return to the Buffalo Bills, he will not be nearly as cheap to retain as he was in 2025.

Thompson took to Instagram this week to answer fan questions from a Q&A post on his story. And while he acknowledged he’s open to continue playing for the Bills, he stated only “if they are paying.”

”I would love to stay in Buffalo,” said Thompson. “But I’m not playing for pennies. I know my worth and what I can do when fully healthy and starting.”

The 11-year veteran played the 2025 season on a one-year deal worth $1.26 million.

Shaq did a Q&A on IG the other day and responded to questions about Buffalo. Obviously it sounds like he expects to get paid after the season he had. https://t.co/n2SN63JWkK pic.twitter.com/Pt3xucR5AH — Tiffany (@tiffanytwizzle) February 10, 2026

Shaq proves he can still play

Although Thompson is getting up there as he approaches Year 12 for his age-32 season, he is coming off of a strong 2025 campaign. Thompson played in 12 regular season games, making 55 total stops and posting a PFF grade of 65.2, the highest of any Buffalo linebacker last season.

He added another 13 tackles in the playoffs and had a pivotal interception in the Wild Card round to help push the Bills past Jacksonville.

But what Buffalo will need to consider is the injury concerns with Thompson. The former Washington Husky missed five games due to injury in 2025, and had only played a combined six games over the two seasons prior.

“Played through too much to not be paid respectfully,” said Thompson.

Paying Thompson this offseason makes sense. Not only his production, but his age and injury history make him a fairly affordable option to include in Jim Leonard’s defense. And it sounds like he wants to keep building on what he established in 2025.

”The organization, the players on the team,” said Thompson when asked what he loved about Buffalo. “And damn [fanbase]! [There’s no place you would rather be than right, here right now! I love that!”