Bills May Have Trouble Luring All-Pro WR from ‘Home’

A.J. Brown to the Buffalo Bills has been the hot trade discussed early into 2026. But it may be more of a fantasy trade than some believed.

Brown joined Micah Parsons and Bryce Young on the return episode of Parsons’ podcast The Edge to discuss the state of the Philadelphia Eagles.

With future Hall of Fame offense line coach Jeff Stoutland stepping away, rumors of star linemen Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson considering retirement, and adding Sean Mannion in a surprise hire as offensive coordinator, there appears to be a lot of disarray in Philadelphia.

Brown appeared upset there at times over the past two seasons, too, despite winning a Super Bowl during the 2024 season. But the All-Pro wideout looked past that all, as he had great things to share about playing for the Eagles and being in Philly.

A.J. Brown on Philadelphia "That's home"



Also Micah Parsons talks about how he definitely wanted to be an Eagle 👀 pic.twitter.com/gYFxcBDGeX — Louie DiBiase (@DiBiaseLOE) February 7, 2026

Philly is 'home'

”When I got to Philly, Philly welcomed me with open arms,” said Brown, who has played the last four seasons with the Eagles. “That home. I love the support, I love the accountability.”

Brown also talked about some of the changes made in Philly, particularly on the offense. He noted that he enjoys working with the leaders there and looks forward to seeing the talented unit “rediscover” itself in 2026.

”Sometimes change is good,” said Brown, in reference to Kevin Patullo’s firing. “I’m excited for this season, I’m excited for what’s to come.”

The thought about change is intriguing. But his comments don’t scream that he’s dying to get out of the Eagles’ offense like many have speculated.

Although it’s possible he’s playing nice in the public eye, there’s still a chance he gets traded this offseason. But it may not be as seamless for the Bills to pull off that kind of trade if Brown really feels at home in Philly.

NFL Insider @DMRussini predicts that the #Eagles would get a second-round pick in exchange for WR AJ Brown.



(Via @PHLY_Eagles) pic.twitter.com/wBuS7OXh1W — SleeperEagles (@SleeperEagles) February 3, 2026

