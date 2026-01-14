Bills' oldest defenders post highest grades in playoff win over Jaguars

When things mattered most for the Buffalo Bills in their Wild Card win, it was a pair of grizzled vets that led the way.

The Bills are advancing to the AFC divisional round after knocking off the Jacksonville Jaguars. On the field, it looked like superb performances for both Tre'Davious White and Shaq Thompson. The two ageless vets showed up well numbers-wise, too, as the two were listed as Buffalo's highest-graded defenders for their showings in Jacksonville.

White was excellent in coverage, as he posted three passes defended, in addition to two tackles. Thompson was the Bills' leading tackler in the game, as he totaled eight stops (six solo), a pass defended and one of two Buffalo interceptions in the win.

#Bills top 5 HIGHEST graded DEFENSIVE players vs. #Jaguars via @PFF:



1. CB Tre White 81.5

2. LB Shaq Thompson 81.3

3. LB Matt Milano 72.0

4. EDGE Greg Rousseau 69.5

5. S Jordan Poyer 68.0

The performances were even more impressive considering the fact that Thompson and White are two of the Bills' oldest defensive starters. Thompson, 31, has found a fountain of youth in 2025, playing in at least 12 games for the first time since 2022. He finished the year as Buffalo's highest-rated linebacker, posting a PFF grade of 64.8.

"Shaq knows what it's supposed to look like," said Bills' defensive coordinator Bobby Babich to the media on Tuesday. "At minimum, what the expectations are."

White, who will be 31 the day before the divisional game in Denver, has also been a revelation this season. After battling injuries and bouncing from the Rams and Ravens in the past few years, the former All-Pro has found himself back at home in Buffalo.

"Tre White's playing pretty good football right now. Pretty dang good football," said Babich. "He's been able, in this season, to get himself in a rhythm because he hasn't had to deal with a whole lot of things, and that's a credit to him."

Hopefully, White and Thompson can continue to find the fountain of youth here in the Bills' playoff run.

Tre’Davious White has allowed a 43.2 passer rating (2nd lowest) and a 32.1 completion percentage (lowest) since Week 6 💪



BUFvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on #NFLPluspic.twitter.com/xkEexJz4LA — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) January 11, 2026

