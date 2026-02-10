Super Bowl No-Show Further Proves Bills Made Right Call Dumping Stefon Diggs

It was one of the constants during his four-year tenure with the Buffalo Bills.

For all of the talk, there's usually little action when it comes to wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the NFL Playoffs.

Diggs failed to score a touchdown in any of his last seven postseason appearances for Buffalo.

It's impossible to forget his last signature moment in a Bills' uniform, dropping an absolutely amazing deep ball from Josh Allen to cap off a puny 21-yard performance in a 2023 divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) can’t make the catch on this deep throw by Josh Allen. | Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Such was the case again with Diggs now playing for the rival New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. Finally on football's greatest stage, Diggs made one catch for five yards over the first 57:00 of game time. Factoring in garbage time, he totaled 37 yards on three receptions in a 29-13 loss.

For all the fans bitter seeing Diggs and the Patriots in the Super Bowl, the performance further justified the Bills' decision to trade away diva wide receiver following a 2023 campaign that included a steep second-half drop-off.

Back in the playoffs after a one-year stint with the Houston Texans, which included an ACL tear, Diggs did not record more than 40 receiving yards in any of the Patriots' four postseason games. He posted performances of 16, 40, 17 and 37 yards with one touchdown.

Repeated playoff disappointments

Outside of the Minnesota Miracle, Diggs has been a relatively quiet postseason performer. He had a strong run during the 2020 playoffs, but averaged only 48.2 yards for the Bills from that point on.

His most memorable Bills' playoff moment was arguably yelling nonsense on the sideline as the Bengals rolled to a 27-10 win in a 2022 divisional round game.

Diggs, who appeared to show frustration toward Josh Allen, finished with four receptions for 35 yards on 10 targets.

In his last three playoff losses with Buffalo, Diggs accounted for 7, 35 and 21 yards.

Jan 22, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a catch while defended by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) during the first quarter of an AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bills never found replacement

In a way, dealing Diggs to the Houston Texans was addition by subtraction as the wide receiver became somewhat of a distraction.

The Bills' mistake was not the decision to trade Diggs, but it was the inability to replace the WR1 production he offered. Relying on the draft in 2024, Buffalo tabbed Keon Coleman as the eventual successor. After that failed to go as planned, the Bills signed underwhelming free agent Joshua Palmer in 2025.

Buffalo and Diggs clearly reached a point of irreconcilable differences, and the player's tendency to shrivel in the clutch reaffirmed the need for a change.

Unfortunately, for the Bills, they had no succession plan, and they're still trying to figure it out.