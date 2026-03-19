Three Free Agents Buffalo Bills Can Still Sign Under the Salary Cap

The NFL free-agent pool is drying up, and so is the Buffalo Bills’ salary cap space.

With that said, the Bills remain about $11 million under the salary cap, according to Spotrac, which affords them the opportunity to bring in another face or two to fill the holes remaining on their roster. Here are three free agents Buffalo could still sign while remaining well enough under the cap with the 2026 NFL Draft fast approaching:

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) tackles Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9). | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Smith-Schuster spent the past two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, totaling 51 receptions, 576 yards and three touchdowns combined during the 2024 and 2025 campaigns. He started 20 games for the Chiefs over the past two years, averaging 11.6 yards per reception.

The nine-year veteran is 29 years old, and he wouldn’t be a splash signing, as his projected average annual value (AAV) is just $2.1 million, per Spotrac. Still, he would provide added playoff experience to the Bills’ growing wide receiver room.

Smith-Schuster won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2022 and has appeared in nine playoff games throughout his career, averaging nearly four receptions and 40 yards receiving per game while securing two touchdowns receiving during postseason play.

EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) reacts after a sack against Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7). | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Clowney is entering his age-33 season, so by no means is he a spring chicken. With that said, he was productive last year, recording 8.5 sacks for the Dallas Cowboys. That total would have paced the Bills, whose leading sack-getter last season was Greg Rousseau with seven.

The 12-year veteran has totaled 23.5 sacks over the last three years despite playing for three different teams. He is a versatile pass rusher who has experienced plenty of success in an odd-man front, which the Bills will transition to on defense this season.

Clowney’s projected AAV is just over $5M, which could fit the Bills, given their salary-cap situation.

LB Germaine Pratt

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt (53) on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders released Pratt after just four games a season ago as he did not travel with the team to a Week 5 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts due to non-injury reasons. It remains unclear what transpired that led to the 29-year-old’s release, but he was signed by the Colts shortly thereafter and spent 12 games with the team to finish the 2025 campaign.

Pratt was a tackling machine between his two stops last year, finishing with 126 tackles, including six tackles for loss. He also recorded an interception, two fumble recoveries and 10 passes defensed. The seven-year vet is projected to attract just under $3M AAV on the open market and would be a low-cost option for the Bills at linebacker, which is a position of significant need.