Bills Should Be Encouraged by Greg Rousseau’s Dominant Finish

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was busy in 2025. He signed several players to new contracts, including quarterback Josh Allen, running back James Cook, linebacker Terrel Bernard, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, and cornerback Christian Benford.

The deal that seemed to get the most heat, however, belonged to defensive end Greg Rousseau. The veteran defender agreed to a four-year extension worth $80 million, with $54 million guaranteed.

Rousseau, who is one of the top run defenders on the edge, doesn't always get the credit he deserves due to his modest sack numbers. After five seasons, Rousseau now has 32 sacks, with eight being his personal best (2022 and 2024). In 2025, he recorded 46 tackles, six tackles for loss, and seven sacks.

Again, the numbers weren't wildly overwhelming, but Buffalo should be encouraged by his strong finish. During the final five games of the year, Rousseau went off with 17 tackles, three tackles for loss, four sacks, and 12 quarterback hits.

The first 12 games were relatively quiet for Rousseau, which only increased the criticism he was facing for not living up to his contract. That feeling changed when he stepped up his game down the stretch.

Greg Rousseau continued to play well in the postseason for the Bills

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau tackles Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His improved play didn't end in the regular season either. Rousseau was a standout in the postseason as well, recording eight tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two pass deflections, and five quarterback hits in just two games.

Buffalo added Joey Bosa and Michael Hoecht to help with the pass rush this season, and while Bosa played well for much of the regular season, he didn't have a sack in the playoffs, leaving pressure on Rousseau.

As for Hoecht, he was suspended for the first six games of the season following a PED violation. He exploded once he was back on the field, recording two sacks in two games. Unfortunately, Hoecht suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs, ending his season prematurely.

Hoecht should be able to return, but it might take time for him to get back to speed after such a devastating injury. As for Bosa, it would be surprising to see him re-signed. That means Rousseau will again have plenty of pressure on him, but as he showed down the stretch, he can handle it when he's on form.