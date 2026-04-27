One Veteran Free Agent the Bills Must Sign Immediately After the NFL Draft is Calais Campbell

Coming into the 2026 NFL Draft, it appeared as if one of the Buffalo Bills’ primary needs on the defensive side of the ball was a run-stuffing defensive tackle.

While the Bills didn’t come away with a player who fits that specification during the selection process, one veteran free agent remains available and could help give the team a significant boost at the position. Calais Campbell remains on the open market, as the 39-year-old is coming off a 6.5-sack season and appears to have plenty left in the tank entering the upcoming campaign.

While the Bills remain in a tight salary-cap situation, Campbell is a veteran player still chasing a Super Bowl championship, and perhaps he could find his best opportunity to do so with Buffalo.

Locker room presence

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell (93) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Campbell has played 18 NFL seasons, and if the Bills were to bring him in, he would serve as a valuable resource for the team’s group of young defensive linemen, which includes 2026 second-round edge rusher T.J. Parker and fifth-round defensive tackle Zane Durant. Both players will join a relatively inexperienced group of Bills’ defensive linemen and Campbell is a former Walter Payton Man of the Year.

The Bills' current group also includes 2025 second-round pick TJ Sanders and ‘25 fourth-round pick Deone Walker, both of whom enter their second NFL season with plenty to prove. Walker could absorb a boatload of knowledge from Campbell, who stands similarly in stature to the Bills’ second-year pro. Both are hulking presences inside, and the veteran passing things down to the youngster would work wonders for Walker.

Still got it

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell (93) signals a safety during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Even after their investment in the defensive line in last year’s draft, the Bills remained inept in defending against the run a season ago. Campbell could help change that, as his Pro Football Focus run-defense grade of 69.2 was ranked 16th among 134 players at the position. He earned a run defense grade of 85.9 in 2024, which was the best among all players graded at his position.

The Bills allowed 5.1 yards per carry a season ago, which was third-worst in the NFL. Campbell could step in and deliver an immediate improvement to the personnel Buffalo currently has on hand.

If they can make the money work and Campbell is willing to make the move to the northeast, it would be a boon for the Bills.

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