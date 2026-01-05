Why Bills kept former All-Pro CB on field for every snap in blowout win over Jets
It's not like the Buffalo Bills had plenty of other viable options, but that was only one reason behind veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White's snap count in the regular season finale.
While the Bills rested multiple key veterans during the January 4 home victory over the New York Jets, White took every possible defensive rep in what was the last scheduled game in Highmark Stadium history.
White, who will turn 31 years old on January 16, joined linebackers Joe Andreessen and Dorian Williams as the only Bills players on the field for all 48 defensive snaps. Safety Darnell Savage was one snap shy of the complete game.
Even with Buffalo leading, 35-0, in the fourth quarter, White, who earned All-Pro honors in 2019, remained on the field, and, although he admittedly relished the opportunity, there was really no one to replace him.
The Bills carry only three true boundary cornerbacks on their 53-man roster. CB1 Christian Benford was dressed, but did not play, presumably for preservation purposes. Meanwhile, first-round rookie Maxwell Hairston played the first 43 snaps until suffering a fourth-quarter leg injury.
Buffalo could've moved rookie safety Jordan Hancock to cornerback and plug special teamer James Franklin at safety, but there was also a dollars and sense reason to keep White in the game.
Serving mop-up duty allowed White to guarantee himself a season-long playing time contract incentive. According to Spotrac, White earns $1 million bonus for participating in at least 65 percent of the team's defensive snaps. Despite missing two games during the season, he totaled 68.7 percent of defensive snaps (653 of a possible 950).
Another chance to earn
It also gave White the chance to snag an interception for an additional contract incentive.
White entered Week 18 with one pick (in the Week 15 road win over the New England Patriots), needing one more to activate a $250,000 bonus. If somehow he managed to madke two interceptions against the Jets (giving him three for the season), the monetary reward would have doubled to $500,000.
There were no interceptions on either side in the game.
Saying his goodbyes
It also seemed fitting that White was on the field to finish what was, in all likelihood, the final game in the 53-year history of the stadium. The first draft pick of the Sean McDermott era has an important place in franchise history.
"Anytime you can just sit back and just have a moment, which playing defensive back you really can't. You sit back and reflect a little bit during the game. Just think about all the fans that we had over the years and all the memories that I was able to make on this field, too," said White.
