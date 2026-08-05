James Cook Gifts Josh Allen Sick Custom Golf Cart at Bills' Training Camp

A strong relationship between a running back and a quarterback is very important and if James Cook's gift to Josh Allen is any indication, the Buffalo Bills stars are doing just fine.

As the Bills navigate training camp, Cook had a special gift for his quarterback: a custom golf cart that features Allen's No. 17 and a cartoon likeness of the Bills quarterback that has him holding up the Most Valuable Player trophy Allen notched in 2024.

"That's freaking cool," Allen said before asking Cook, "What did I do to deserve you, man?"

After unveiling the cart, Cook and Allen then took a ride in it and the expression on Allen's face showed just how much he loved Cook's gift.

Safe to say, Allen, who is an avid golfer and has even taken part in the American Century Championship before declining to do so in 2026 after welcoming his first child into the world, is going to get plenty of use out of the cart once he has free time.

“It keeps bringing you back and pulling you back,” Allen said of golf. “You’re playing against yourself and then you get to go out and hang out with guys, the new golf, blast some music out there and it’s four and a half hours where you put your phone away, you kind of feel like you get connected with nature. It’s a definite change of pace, but again it’s that mental fight you have with yourself that kind of pushes you to be better.”

We might be seeing more connections between Allen and Cook during the 2026 season. ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg noted how the Bills are targeting their running backs more in the passing game, which could be a sign of things to come.

“The running backs room — James Cook III, Ty Johnson and Ray Davis — has been noticeably more involved as pass catchers in practices, which is something to keep an eye on if that production increases this season,” Getzenberg wrote.

Josh Allen at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship at Edgewood Tahoe on July 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not getting Cook more involved through the air has been a major source of frustration for Bills fans, and rightly so, the Bills should be looking to get the ball into Cook's hands as much as possible given his explosive skill set and Buffalo's struggles at the wide receiver position over the years.

In 2025, Cook caught 33 balls, which ranked 25th among running backs. That simply isn't enough given how much of a game-changer Cook is with the ball in his hands.

If Cook gets more chances in the passing game, he could surpass 2,000 yards from scrimmage in 2026, a mark he fell just 88 yards shy of last season.

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