Josh Allen, DJ Moore Have Been So Good at Bills' Training Camp 'It Just Feels Fake'

It's early, but it's shaping up to be a match made in heaven.

The Buffalo Bills traded for former first-round wide receiver DJ Moore, and the newcomer's rapport with quarterback Josh Allen has been nothing short of remarkable through their first five training camp practices together.

On Tuesday, Moore beat three defenders downfield for an over-the-shoulder catch that resulted in a 50-yard touchdown that left on-lookers in awe, including wide receiver Khalil Shakir.

"Their connection has been unreal. When you watch stuff like that, it just feels fake, like how beautiful that play was," said Shakir.

Bills wide receivers Khalil Shakir and Trent Sheffield Sr. do a little drill after practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 3 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We wrote about the blooming connection after only two non-padded practices, and it's only become more impressive since.

The reliable Shakir, who has led the Bills in receiving yards each of the last two seasons, appeared especially impressed with how smoothly Moore made the play on a highly-accurate throw by Allen.

"DJ was just gliding. All three DBs are kinda like, it looks like they're really straining to get there, and DJ's kinda just chilling. The ball, I mean, absolutely unreal, dropped it right in the breadbasket, and DJ, to finish that play," said Shakir.

A common occurrence

The amazing deep ball to Moore was simply the latest in an already long line of training camp highlights that stretch back to Practice No. 1, while the connection truly began percolating during OTAs.

"It's a beautiful thing to see, the connection there. Every single day, not just that catch. Obviously, that probably was the best one, but just the stuff they've done every single day and the growth is gonna help us win games, for sure," said Shakir.

After a couple early misses by Allen, Moore made two sliding catches during the first camp practice on July 29.

One day later, Allen hit Moore on a crosser over the middle, and the Bills' new WR1 took it to the house.

In one-on-one drills during the first fully padded practice, Moore made notable plays against cornerback Christian Benford and second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun.

Moore used a stutter-step to cleanly beat Benford to the inside for a catch. Against Igbinosun, he fought through sticky coverage and came back to the ball to make the reception in front of the defender.

"It just feels like we've been together for nine years, and it's just a perfect fit," said Moore during a post-practice Up & Adams Show appearance on August 1.

It certainly sounds like the foundation is in place for a match made in heaven, and the sky's the limit.

Jul 29, 2026; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) talks with DJ Moore (2) during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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