Bills' Offense Could Feature Distinct James Cook Change Under Joe Brady

There will likely be changes coming to the Buffalo Bills’ offense as Joe Brady takes over at the helm for his first season as head coach.

One of the alterations to the team’s weekly game plan may be using James Cook more in the passing game. Cook was targeted just 40 times a season ago, which is 14 away from his career-high 54 targets in 2023, a number the Bills’ running back could be on his way to eclipsing as soon as the 2026 season. At least, that’s how one longtime NFL analyst foresees things going in Buffalo this year.

“Now that Joe Brady is the head coach, he dictates how he wants the offense and the game to be played,” said Greg Cosell on the Ross Tucker Podcast. “The big question to me is: do they stay with their run-pass ratio.”

A year ago, the Bills passed the ball 495 times and ran the ball 547 times during the regular season. That’s a 47.5% pass rate and 52.5% run rate. Cosell wonders if those numbers will change in 2026.

“And I know they ran the ball extremely well,” added Cosell. "Believe it or not, I spoke to a defensive coach this offseason that thought James Cook, a year ago, was the toughest back to defend when they had to put together a game plan.”

Cook, who was drafted as a multi-dimensional ball carrier, could become even more difficult to slow down if he transitions to becoming more of a multi-faceted threat within the team’s aerial attack in 2026. He claimed the NFL rushing title in 2025, but there may be more meat on the bone for Cook this year.

Bills suffered a big loss in the running game

Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards (76) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

One factor that may lead to an increased use of Buffalo’s passing game is the free-agent departure of the Bills’ former starting left guard David Edwards. The veteran interior offensive lineman was responsible for helping transform the Bills’ offensive line into one of the best in the league over the past several seasons.

Edwards received a Pro Football Focus run blocking grade of 69 a season ago, which was 23rd among 81 players graded at the position. It remains to be seen who will serve as Edwards’ replacement this season, with the top current candidates being Alec Anderson and free-agent addition Austin Corbett, who signed a one-year, $1.4 million deal on Mar. 26.

If the Bills are unable to receive the same level of quality performance from either Anderson or Corbett, or perhaps a dark horse candidate for the vacant starting role, that could lead them to alter the dynamic of their offense entering 2026. Thus, creating more opportunity for Cook in the passing game.