Healthy Joshua Palmer Ascending During Buffalo Bills Training Camp

In need of help at wide receiver during the 2025 offseason, the Buffalo Bills brought in former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer.

General manager Brandon Beane signed Palmer to a three-year deal worth $30 million, which led to plenty of criticism. Beane took even more heat this year after Palmer had just 22 receptions for 303 yards and had zero touchdowns for the first time in his career.

Palmer was slowed down by multiple injuries, including a high ankle sprain, and an MCL sprain and was limited during OTAs. Entering camp, however, Beane said Palmer is healthy and ready to make an impact.

“He doesn’t want to let his teammates down,” Beane said via Matt Parrino of NY Upstate. “He wants to let them know, man. I came here (to Rochester). I want to be a part of this. ... I think he’s healthy. ... I think if he can stay healthy, the ball will find him and the ball kind of bounces around. Sometimes it’s going to the tight ends. Sometimes it’s going to the receivers. If he stays healthy, I think he’ll be able to help us.”

Parrino added that Palmer has made good on Beane's prediction, putting together a solid camp. Palmer has been making one standout play after another, including hauling in a deep ball during Friday's practice despite stellar coverage from Dee Alford.

Buffalo also added D.J. Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears and used a fourth-round pick on Skyler Bell. Moore has looked the part of a WR1, and Bell has been turning heads as well. If Palmer can live up to expectations, the Bills could feature a far more competent aerial attack in 2026.

As Joshua Palmer soars, Keon Coleman continues to struggle

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman catches a pass during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore and Khalil Shakir have the top two spots secured for the Bills, although Shakir will do most of his damage in the slot. That means Buffalo needs a WR3 capable of playing on the outside.

The two fighting for that role are Palmer and 2024 second-round pick Keon Coleman. There was a moment during OTAs and minicamp when Coleman seemed ready to surpass Palmer, but the two have gone in opposite directions since Palmer's health improved.

While Palmer has been catching everything in sight, Coleman has been dealing with some untimely drops. He was also unable to secure the ball on an attempted hook and ladder. At this point, the WR3 spot appears to be Palmer's to lose.

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