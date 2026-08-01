C.J. Gardner-Johnson Injury Update, Skyler Bell's Impact, Takeaways Bills Training Camp Day 3

The first frightening moment of Buffalo Bills training camp occurred on Day 3, when C.J. Gardner-Johnson was carted to the locker room after sustaining an apparent non-contact lower-body injury midway through the team’s Saturday practice.

Gardner-Johnson went down after a play in which rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell took a handoff off the right side, with the Bills’ safety hitting the turf before he was quickly attended to by athletic trainers. Gardner-Johnson then made his way to the medical tent with the assistance of trainers, coaches and players, one being Dion Dawkins, who provided an update on his teammate's condition.

“I walked up to him and I told him, you all right, take care of yourself, can you walk?” said Dawkins to reporters after practice. “And he got up and he did his thing, put weight on his leg, so he can walk. So we all know injury is 100% in this league, but he’s all right.

“I got the message from coaches that he’s all right and they’re gonna go through their protocol. He’ll get whatever he has to get and he’ll be right back in the loop. So C.J. is OK.”

C.J. Gardner-Johnson injured



The Bills new safety went down, later clutched at his leg near his Achilles. Couldn’t put any pressure on his right leg as he was helped off the field slowly. Appeared non-contact



Bad news for one of the Bills’ best defenders at training camp so far pic.twitter.com/Gb7bDDiI8z — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) August 1, 2026

Dawkins’ comments don't serve as an official update from the team, but it appears to be great news for Gardner-Johnson, who seems to have averted crisis at this point.

Brandon Beane later told the Associated Press, "I don't know anything yet. Until we get an MRI, we'll see."

The injury initially appeared to be to his foot, ankle or Achilles, as soon after going down, Gardner-Johnson clutched the area in the back of his lower leg. But after Dawkins spoke with the media, and video was posted by various reporters that showed Gardner-Johnson putting pressure on and walking slowly from the medical tent to the cart, there is room for optimism following what was initially believed to be a significant injury.

A while after practice ended, Gardner-Johnson responded to an encouraging message from former NFL safety Tyrann Mathieu, posting to his X account, "Means alot coming from my idol, I really do appreciate you! And what you taught me in our time in NO!"

Gardner-Johnson has been one of the Bills’ best defenders through the first three days of training camp, making an impact in both pass coverage and run support. Buffalo needs him healthy if its defense is to take a step forward this season.

The Bills have an off day on Sunday before getting back to open practice at St. John Fisher University on Monday, with the session scheduled for an 8:30 a.m. start. We likely won't hear more about Gardner-Johnson's injury until that time.

A rookie safety is waiting in the wings

Buffalo Bills safety Jalon Kilgore (29) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the injury, both Geno Stone and Damar Hamlin filled in for Gardner-Johnson alongside Cole Bishop. Stone was signed as a free agent this offseason, while Hamlin was re-signed in free agency.

With that said, outside of Gardner-Johnson, the most impressive player within the Bills’ safety group has been rookie Jalon Kilgore, who recorded another big play on Saturday. Kilgore was in on a number of pass breakups on Day 2 of camp and on Day 3, he came away with an interception of Shane Buechele during 11 on 11 work.

Kilgore came from his position in the back end, made a break on the ball and went to the ground to secure the pick. It was another encouraging sign from the first-year fifth-rounder. If Gardner-Johnson is hurt for extended time, it would be nice to see Kilgore get work with the first-team defense.

A quick side note, it was the second straight practice in which a Bills backup quarterback was intercepted, with Kyle Allen getting picked off on Thursday. Things aren’t going well in the competition to be Josh Allen’s backup.

Two Bills linebackers take significant step forward

Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard eyes in a pass during interception drills during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There were other injuries to update on Saturday, as two Bills linebackers progressed in their recovery. After they sat out team drills through the first two days of Bills training camp, both Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams were each out there during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills on Saturday.

It was Bernard, Williams and Kaleb Elarms-Orr all mixing in during the team periods, with each player getting some run throughout the morning practice. The linebacker position is a relative unknown at this point of the preseason, but getting Bernard and Williams back on the field with the full defense is a good sign.

Running backs featured in the Bills’ passing game and a trick play

Bills quarterback Josh Allen does a special handshake with running back James Cook III during practice at Bills Training Camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A prevailing thought throughout the offseason has been that the Bills will use their running backs as pass catchers more often with Joe Brady in charge as head coach and Pete Carmichael as his offensive coordinator. There was plenty of evidence of that on Day 3, with James Cook, Ty Johnson, Ray Davis and others getting worked into the Buffalo passing game.

Johnson made the best catch of the trio, going up and over Terrel Bernard to bring in a lofted pass from Josh Allen.

The Bills have also run a few trick plays over the first few days of camp, including a double-reverse screen pass that Josh Allen completed to Khalil Shakir in the left flat. The completion came after Allen handed the ball off to Shakir, who flipped it to Johnson, who was running the opposite way across the formation. After receiving the toss from Shakir, Johnson shoveled it to Josh Allen, who found Shakir open near the sideline.

Everyone involved in the play executed to perfection.

Veteran and rookie wide receiver make big plays

Bills wide receiver Skyler Bell turns up the field after a catch across them middle during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Two others who executed well on Saturday were WRs Joshua Palmer and Bell.

Palmer made the play of the day on a deep ball down the right sideline, securing a well-thrown ball from Josh Allen by extending both arms and hauling in a tough grab. Palmer had been quiet through the first two days of camp, but he burst onto the scene with his big play on Day 3.

Along with being used in the running game, Bell was also open a number of times throughout the session, but he often worked with the Bills’ backup quarterbacks, who were off-target when throwing the ball his way. With the Bills appearing to have great faith in Keon Coleman and with Palmer starting to break out, Bell may not be as involved in Buffalo’s passing game as it was initially believed when the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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