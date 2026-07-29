Bills’ WR DJ Moore Ready to ‘Show my Talents’ Amidst Scrutiny

New Buffalo Bills wide receiver D.J. Moore says his teammates describe him as having a different “aura.”

Like former United States President Theodore Roosevelt once said many moons ago, “Speak softly and carry a big stick.”

Of course, we’re not talking about politics or any sort of foreign diplomacy here. We’re talking about football.

But, the idiom still holds true.

Nov. 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) enters the field before an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Moore works silently, but don’t mistake that for lack of leadership

The veteran wideout, who is now on his third NFL team after being traded to Buffalo this spring as he enters Year Nine in the National Football League, has never been one to say much in his past locker rooms with the Chicago Bears or the Carolina Panthers, who selected Moore at pick No. 24 in the 2018 NFL Draft, which is coincidentally the same draft class as Bills’ franchise quarterback Josh Allen and a few other of his new teammates in Western New York like left guard Austin Corbett and EDGE rusher Bradley Chubb.

But, be that as it may, he still carries around a sense of weight with him. There’s a certain gravity to his presence that can be felt.

So, instead of being extremely vocal, the 6-foot, 213-pound wideout chooses to work in silence and hopes others follow suit.

And, his new teammates have taken notice.

Oct. 18, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) extends his arm out to catch the ball as Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) tries to defend the play during the fourth quarter | USA TODAY Sports

“It’s smooth. Everything has been smooth (as far as my transition). Joe’s offense has gotten a little more advanced, so that (had) me catching up with everybody during OTAs.

“(But), I’m ready to go,” Bills’ wide receiver D.J. Moore said Tuesday during a special appearance on One Bills Live with hosts Chris Brown and Steve Tasker while promoting his new line of t-shirts being sold at the popular grocery store known as Wegmans.

“(I’d say I’m) probably (more of) a lead by example (type). I mean, I’ll say something here and there, but—going into OTAs and meeting all the guys—it was just smooth sailing. They understood that I’m coming here to enhance the group and, like, lead them in a certain way. . . .

“I don’t know. They said my aura is different. So, whatever that means. (But), that’s the most important thing—is just to lead by example—because you can say whatever, but if you don’t do it, then it’s just blowing smoke.”

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs onto the field before an NFL game between the Bears and the Detroit Lions | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore’s final play in Chicago brought unwarranted, misguided criticism toward WR

Despite that notion, in certain spurts last season, that mentality from Moore came into question, particularly in the NFC divisional round against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field this past January.

It’s a game in which the Bears infamously lost 20-17 following a questionable “miscommunication” on a pass from Chicago’s polarizing franchise quarterback Caleb Williams and Moore that ended up being intercepted by Rams’ safety Kam Curl with 6:40 left in overtime inside the Rams’ own 25-yard line.

The rest is history.

Jan. 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Former Chicago Bears WR D.J. Moore (2) catches a three-yard touchdown off a pass from QB Caleb Williams (not pictured) during the second quarter of last season's NFC divisional-round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams while Los Angeles defensive backs Quentin Lake (37) and Darious Williams (31) look on in dismay | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He just was not interested,” longtime NBC sports commentator Cris Collinsworth could be heard saying through televisions across the country—or the world even—immediately following the critical mistake that wound up costing the Bears and first-year head coach Ben Johnson a chance at reaching the NFC championship for the first time since January 23, 2011.

“It was almost like he didn’t know it was coming, and Curl broke on the ball: what a sensational play by Kam Curl. And, I think that Caleb Williams said, ‘Man, you’ve been making those plays. I was counting on you to go make that diving catch.’”

It was certainly a defining moment in his career, a stinging one at that.

New era, new team means fresh start for former first-rounder

But now, when the 29-year-old Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, native takes his first reps on the practice field at St. John Fisher University this week, it’ll mark more than six months since that forgettable moment in the blustery Chicago weather.

It’s a new era now: for Moore and Buffalo.

Under the guidance of rookie head coach Joe Brady, the Bills will be looking to finally reach a Super Bowl for the first time since the 1993-1994 season.

It hasn’t been as long for the team to reach a conference title game like the Bears: Buffalo accomplished that feat twice in the last six years under former longtime head coach Sean McDermott.

Former Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott (left) talks with former Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady (right), who is now the team's head coach, during drills on the opening day of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Owner Terry Pegula just needs his franchise to get nudged over the proverbial playoff wall that he keeps talking about.

And, Moore—who had 2,350 of his 8,213 career receiving yards in just two seasons (2020-2021) when Brady was the offensive coordinator during their time together with the Carolina Panthers—is one of the main pieces that team president of football operations/general manager Brandon Beane believes can help get the job done.

Moore quickly finding out Mafia means family amongst Bills fans

So, doubters be damned, the former University of Maryland star—which is ironically the same alma mater as the last big-name receiver the Bills traded for, which of course is Stefon Diggs—is ready to start focusing solely on football again, especially now that his family, which includes his wife, Raven, and three young children, Arielle (6), Denniston (3), and ‘Chi Chi’ (1), is settling in nicely with their new everyday surroundings in the greater Western New York area.

“Everything has been positive, smooth—the move—with everything (that it entails). As you heard, my son is so excited. He just started the ‘Hey-ey-ey-ey’ (chant),” Moore added in his recent appearance on One Bills Live with Brown and Tasker.

“They are very comfortable. They’ve interacted with the fans as much as they can. My wife does a good job with them, and they just have a good time.”

And, speaking of a good time?

The father of three is looking forward to his upcoming season with another player who notably just became a father this offseason, as well, and that’s fellow 2018 draftee Josh Allen, who was chosen—ironically—17 selections after the former University of Wyoming gunslinger was taken by the Bills at pick No. 7 that year.

Moore, Allen have connection that goes beyond experiencing fatherhood together

The 2024 NFL MVP has reached the pinnacle of the league in terms of individual accolades, and now he just needs to accomplish the final goal of bringing a Lombardi Trophy back home to Bills fans.

Moore can help: no matter what it might look like on a weekly basis.

There appears to be no egos within the receiver room like there had been in the past with the aforementioned Diggs, especially not from their newest trade acquisition.

Dec. 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) catches the game-winning 46-yard touchdown from Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams (not pictured) during an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers while being covered by cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) in overtime | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The belief is that the “everybody eats” mentality that was adopted after Diggs’ departure will continue.

And, if the team is somehow able to accomplish its ultimate goal of winning a “world” title this season, then it will be—unbeknownst to them at the time—a plan that’s secretly been in the works for eight years and running between Allen and Moore.

It’s time to put the plan to the test.

Oct 5, 2024; London, United Kingdom; The Nike jerseys of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and former Chicago Bears receiver D.J. Moore (2), as well as many other NFL player jerseys, are shown on display at the NFL Shop at Tottenham. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Rookie year, we were stuck out in L.A. at the (NFLPA) rookie premiere signing autographs together. So, we were there for hours talking on end.

“And then, to see this (trade) come to fruition (is crazy) because back then we were like, ‘Dang, it would be cool to play with each other on the same team.’ Now, it came true. So, we’re just going to make the best of it,” Moore continued in his recent interview.

“(I’m excited) just to have a good time, get to know the guys more, show my talents in front of the Bills fans at practice for the first time, and just go from there. . . .

“I mean, you’re going to see through training camp (what we’re about). We’ve got to all mesh well together, and see where this training camp takes us into the first game, and then our identity will show.”

Bills fans surely can’t wait to see how far the team’s new dynamic duo of Allen and Moore can take the franchise this upcoming season.

Opinions have definitely varied amongst the fanbase and the league as a whole, but the hope within the brand new locker room at Highmark Stadium is that football won’t be over with until February.

Wouldn’t that be something, Bills Mafia?

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —