Bills' Organized Team Activities Start Two Weeks Early This Spring

The NFL season just officially ended, making it the perfect time to dive right into the next one.

For Buffalo Bills' fans, the next one already comes with great anticipation thanks to a new head coach and the return of superstar quarterback Josh Allen.

As a result of Joe Brady replacing Sean McDermott as head coach, the Bills have the chance to take advantage of an expanded offseason program aimed at easing the transition for new hires.

Teams with first-year head coaches are permitted to start OTAs Phase 1 two weeks earlier than all others. For the 2026 Bills, that date is Monday, April 6.

While opening phase activity is limited to "meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation," Buffalo has the option to hold a voluntary pre-draft veteran minicamp that allows extra time for the new staff to establish its operations.

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady gives instructions during drills at St. John Fisher University Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other key OTAs tidbits

Following Phase 1, teams are permitted to hold limited on-field workouts for the ensuing three weeks. Individual and group drills are allowed, but all 1-on-1 battles and offense vs. defense activity are prohibited.

Phase 3 allows for 10 OTAs practices, which can consist of 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills. Live contact is NOT permitted by the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Teams can hold the customary rookie minicamp following the NFL Draft. This year, those camps can happen May 1-4 or May 8-11.

The offseason program will culminate with mandatory veteran minicamp in June.

QB1's offseason status

Allen's ability is a strong source of hope for the Bills. As long as the five-time NFL MVP finalist remains healthy, Buffalo is viewed as a legitimate title contender.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen enters on crutches to a press conference at the Bills field house in Orchard Park on Jan. 29, 2026. He had minor foot surgery. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a result of foot surgery, Allen was seen using crutches and wearing a walking boot at Brady's introductory press conference in Orchard Park.

"It's a little painful right now, but it wasn't a crazy surgery. So, not too long, OTAs, I'll be back, and it shouldn't hinder anything," said Allen.