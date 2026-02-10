Bills' Organized Team Activities Start Two Weeks Early This Spring
The NFL season just officially ended, making it the perfect time to dive right into the next one.
For Buffalo Bills' fans, the next one already comes with great anticipation thanks to a new head coach and the return of superstar quarterback Josh Allen.
As a result of Joe Brady replacing Sean McDermott as head coach, the Bills have the chance to take advantage of an expanded offseason program aimed at easing the transition for new hires.
Teams with first-year head coaches are permitted to start OTAs Phase 1 two weeks earlier than all others. For the 2026 Bills, that date is Monday, April 6.
While opening phase activity is limited to "meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation," Buffalo has the option to hold a voluntary pre-draft veteran minicamp that allows extra time for the new staff to establish its operations.
Other key OTAs tidbits
Following Phase 1, teams are permitted to hold limited on-field workouts for the ensuing three weeks. Individual and group drills are allowed, but all 1-on-1 battles and offense vs. defense activity are prohibited.
Phase 3 allows for 10 OTAs practices, which can consist of 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills. Live contact is NOT permitted by the Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Teams can hold the customary rookie minicamp following the NFL Draft. This year, those camps can happen May 1-4 or May 8-11.
The offseason program will culminate with mandatory veteran minicamp in June.
QB1's offseason status
Allen's ability is a strong source of hope for the Bills. As long as the five-time NFL MVP finalist remains healthy, Buffalo is viewed as a legitimate title contender.
As a result of foot surgery, Allen was seen using crutches and wearing a walking boot at Brady's introductory press conference in Orchard Park.
"It's a little painful right now, but it wasn't a crazy surgery. So, not too long, OTAs, I'll be back, and it shouldn't hinder anything," said Allen.
Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.