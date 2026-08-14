Buffalo Bills Injury Update Heading Into Preseason Week 1 vs. Panthers

The Buffalo Bills are set to play the Carolina Panthers at home in the first week of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Fans will tune into preseason games regardless of who is on the field since it marks their first chance to see live NFL football games in months. For Bills fans, the excitement about the upcoming exhibition game was recently ramped up.

Head coach Joe Brady said that everyone who is healthy and able to play will be on the field. That includes quarterback Josh Allen, who didn't play at all during the 2025 preseason. Even though Allen is unlikely to play more than a series or two, his presence should give a boost to the fan base as they head to the first unofficial game at the new Highmark Stadium.

Buffalo Bills players dealing with injuries

Bills defensive back Cole Bishop eyes in a pass during the final day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. Johns. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of course, Brady said anyone who is healthy will play, which brings up the injury report. As the Bills prepare for their showdown with the Panthers, here's a roundup of which players have been dealing with injuries during training camp.

The following players missed practice on Thursday (via The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia):

Connor McGovern, C, lower-body injury

Ty Johnson, RB, lower-body injury

Cole Bishop, S, lower-body injury

Maxwell Hairston, CB, lower-body injury

Kani Walker, CB, undisclosed

Skyler Bell, WR, undisclosed

During the practice, the Bills also saw another player suffer an injury as offensive lineman Tylan Grable was forced to leave practice with an apparent injury. No details were given on Grable, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him, as well as the names listed above, all sit out on Saturday.

Also out will be Tyrell Shavers, who is on the PUP as he recovers from an ACL tear suffered during the playoffs. Cornerback Dorian Strong remains on the Reserve/NFI as he deals with a neck injury.

Two rookies could fall down depth chart due to injuries

Buffalo Bills defensive back Kani Walker runs a drill during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The preseason could be huge for rookies fighting for their spot, which is why the injuries suffered by Skyler Bell and Kani Walker can be detrimental.

Walker had emerged as a true threat to make the 53-man roster after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas. His momentum could be stalled, which opens the door for others around him, including Toriano Pride Jr.

Bell is in no danger of being cut, but he was making waves with his route running and steadily improving play during camp. His injury could force him down the depth chart, making it more difficult for him to secure a spot in the rotation early in the year.

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