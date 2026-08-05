James Cook Contract Analysis Makes Brandon Beane a "Genius" Compared to Bijan Robinson Deal

One of the top storylines during the 2025 offseason for the Buffalo Bills was the contract status of James Cook III. Fresh off the best season of his career, which included a league-leading 16 rushing touchdowns, Cook was entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Buffalo was tight against the salary cap, meaning it would be a challenge to get him paid. Eventually, general manager Brandon Beane found a way to get a contract figured out, and it was a team-friendly deal.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs against Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) and defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (96) during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Cook 2025 Contract Extension

Cook signed a four-year extension worth $48 million, which is an absolute steal. That was apparent before the ink even dried and has only become more obvious as other running backs sign massive deals.



The latest example is Bijan Robinson, who signed a three-year extension worth $66.75 million with the Atlanta Falcons. He has the ability to earn up to $75 million with incentives.

Robinson isn't the first back to sign a deal that made Cook's look fantastic. Earlier this offseason the RB market began to take off:

Breece Hall and the New York Jets agreed to a three-year, $47.75 million deal, which was the third-highest annual average at the position.

Ahead of him was Saquon Barkley at $20.6 million

Christian McCaffrey at $19 million per season.

All have been surpassed by Robinson, who will average $22.25 million per year.

James Cook is an elite back

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III scores a touchdown during the second half against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no reason to knock any of the top backs in the league, especially the four mentioned above. All are excellent playmakers and contribute both as runners as well as receivers.

Barkley and McCaffrey are especially dangerous in the passing game, which is the same for Robinson. The eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft out of Texas is coming off an explosive season which included 1,478 yards rushing as well as another 820 yards on 79 receptions. That gave him a total of 2,298 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Falcons in 2025.

Cook might not have the same receiving numbers, but he led the league with 1,621 yards and rushed for 12 touchdowns. He added another 291 yards and two touchdowns on 33 receptions, but he's not featured in the passing game as much as he should be. That said, he still had 1,912 yards and 14 total touchdowns in 2025. Those numbers are good enough for Cook to have commanded a salary in the range of $20 million, but he decided to take less to help chase a title.

Bills running back James Cook jumps into the stands after his touchdown run against the Dolphins. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

James Cook isn't the only heist Brandon Beane pulled off

As impressive as the Cook deal is, it's not the only team-friendly deal Brandon Beane was able to orchestrate. Right tackle Spencer Brown signed a four-year, $72 million contract extension in 2024, which was dwarfed by the four-year, $116 million deal Darnell Wright just signed with the Chicago Bears.

Buffalo Bills tackle Spencer Brown celebrates a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's also the four-year $52 million deal Connor McGovern signed this offseason. Buffalo's starting center could have received more in free agency, evidenced by the three-year, $81 million deal Tyler Linderbaum signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Beane takes plenty of criticism and much of it is deserved. That said, he's done an excellent job getting players to buy in and sign deals early that allow them to keep their salary cap controlled and roster intact.