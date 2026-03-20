Bills Sitting on a Steal with James Cook’s Contract

One of the biggest stories during the 2025 offseason for the Buffalo Bills was the contract status of running back James Cook.

Fresh off a season with 16 touchdowns, which tied for the league lead, Cook was ready to negotiate a long-term extension as he entered the final year of his rookie deal. Buffalo ended up securing him to a four-year, $48 million deal, including $30 million in guaranteed money.

That was less than Cook could have received on the open market, but it looks like an even bigger steal after his performance in 2025. Cook led the NFL with 1,621 rushing yards and ran for 12 touchdowns. He added another 291 yards and two touchdowns on 33 receptions, proving to be a weapon as a receiver as well.

His dominant performance has him named as the Bills' most underpaid player, a distinction that Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon says he has earned three times consecutively.

"The 26-year-old celebrates his third consecutive season in this spot. Productive running backs on rookie deals are special, and Cook is the definition of that," Gagnon wrote. "He's gone over 1,200 scrimmage yards in three consecutive seasons and has scored 32 touchdowns the last two years combined, but the second-team All-Pro will rank 19th among backs with a $5.9 million salary-cap hit in 2026."

James Cook remains a steal, even on his new deal

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Cook's cap hit in 2026 of $5.88 million is an absolute steal. That said, even his average annual salary looks like a bargain.

At $12 million per season, Cook is far below the average for Saquon Barkley, who is making an average of $20.6 million for the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as Christian McCaffrey who makes $19 million per year with the San Francisco 49ers.

Others ahead of Cook include Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens, $15 million per year, Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts, $14 million per year, and Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints, $12.3 million per season.

New contracts signed this offseasn include Kenneth Walker III and Breece Hall, who are both earning more than $14 million per season despite never having the sustained success Cook has.

Typically, a player who comes off a dominant season, as Cook did in 2024, angles for the highest contract. Cook didn't do that; instead, he signed a deal that would pay him handsomely while still allowing him to stay with the team he loves. That's a win for both parties, and as Gagnon says, it's a steal for the Bills.

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